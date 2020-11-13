To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Friday

Horses jumping a fence
There's jumps racing at Newcastle on Friday

Timeform identify three bets at Newcastle on Friday...

"...he showed much improved form when upped in trip on his chasing debut..."

Timeform on Don't Need To Know

Viking Ruby - 12:18 - Newcastle

Viking Ruby has been in fine form this season and has followed up her win at Uttoxeter in July with three placed efforts. Her third at Plumpton last time was a career-best effort on the figures and she deserves extra credit having made her effort earlier than ideal. She has gone up only 2 lb so is still on a decent mark, and she has the assistance of promising claimer Kevin Brogan, who is excellent value for his 7 lb. Everything looks to be in place for another big effort.

Don't Need To Know - 12:48 Newcastle

Don't Need To Know has a useful staying pedigree - he is a brother to Robinsfirth and a couple of other winners - so he was never likely to be seen to best effect in two-mile events over hurdles. He showed much improved form when upped in trip on his chasing debut at Kelso last month, beaten only by another unexposed rival who had been ridden much more patiently in a race that proved a good test. The lightly-raced six-year-old remains open to further improvement in this sphere and over staying trips so should go well from a 3 lb higher mark.

Chanting Hill - 14:33 Newcastle

Chanting Hill, a winner of her only start in points, left her modest hurdles form behind when scoring on her chasing debut at Kelso last month, getting the better of another unexposed type in Don't Need To Know (who is also fancied to strike on this card). Chanting Hill came in for a good ride at Kelso but still deserves credit for making a winning start over fences and she could yet do better in this sphere. A 6 lb rise in the weights should not prevent another bold bid.

Smart Stat

Doctor Glaz - 13:58 Newcastle
£20.00 - Rose Dobbin's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers off for over a year

Recommended bets

Viking Ruby - 12:18 - Newcastle
Don't Need To Know - 12:48 Newcastle
Chanting Hill - 14:33 Newcastle

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Newc 13th Nov (2m7f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 13 November, 12.48pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dont Need To Know
Furius De Ciergues
Geordielandgangsta
Eagle Ridge
Mance Rayder
Farm The Rock
Epsom Des Mottes
King of Fashion
Pc Dixon
Kennedys Field
Hard Knocks
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 13th Nov (2m7f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 13 November, 2.33pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Chanting Hill
Tokaramore
Calle Malva
Liffeydale Dreamer
Tb Broke Her
Prettylittlething
Stormy Reception
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles