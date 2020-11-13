Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Friday

Viking Ruby - 12:18 - Newcastle

Viking Ruby has been in fine form this season and has followed up her win at Uttoxeter in July with three placed efforts. Her third at Plumpton last time was a career-best effort on the figures and she deserves extra credit having made her effort earlier than ideal. She has gone up only 2 lb so is still on a decent mark, and she has the assistance of promising claimer Kevin Brogan, who is excellent value for his 7 lb. Everything looks to be in place for another big effort.

No. 3 Viking Ruby SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 102

Don't Need To Know - 12:48 Newcastle

Don't Need To Know has a useful staying pedigree - he is a brother to Robinsfirth and a couple of other winners - so he was never likely to be seen to best effect in two-mile events over hurdles. He showed much improved form when upped in trip on his chasing debut at Kelso last month, beaten only by another unexposed rival who had been ridden much more patiently in a race that proved a good test. The lightly-raced six-year-old remains open to further improvement in this sphere and over staying trips so should go well from a 3 lb higher mark.

No. 1 Don't Need To Know (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: R. Mike Smith

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 102

Chanting Hill - 14:33 Newcastle

Chanting Hill, a winner of her only start in points, left her modest hurdles form behind when scoring on her chasing debut at Kelso last month, getting the better of another unexposed type in Don't Need To Know (who is also fancied to strike on this card). Chanting Hill came in for a good ride at Kelso but still deserves credit for making a winning start over fences and she could yet do better in this sphere. A 6 lb rise in the weights should not prevent another bold bid.