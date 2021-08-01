To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Monday

Irish horse racing
Timeform pick out the best bets at Naas on Monday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Naas on Monday.

Vario - 13:50 Naas

Vario was disappointing when a beaten odds-on favourite at Gowran, but she raced too freely having been upped in trip on her return. She can be forgiven that display and it is instead worth concentrating on the promise she showed when fourth in listed company at Leopardstown last season. That is comfortably the best form on offer and she can get back on the up.

Exquisite Acclaim - 15:30 Naas

Exquisite Acclaim is bred to be sharp and he made a promising start to his career at Fairyhouse, beaten little more than two lengths in fifth and unlucky not to finish closer after meeting trouble. That form is up there with the best on offer and Exquisite Acclaim is better than he was able to show there, so he should go close granted a clear passage.

Shedini - 17:15 Naas

Shedini failed to make it to the racecourse at two or three, but he is bred to be useful and has shown some promise this season. Shedini still didn't look the finished article on his latest outing at Sligo, carrying his head a bit awkwardly and hanging right, but he finished third and is entitled to do better for the experience. He enters handicap company on a fair mark and should launch a bold bid.


Smart Stat

Ever Given - 14:25 Naas
£78.82 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Vario @ 2.56/4 in the 13:50 at Naas
Back Exquisite Acclaim @ 2.56/4 in the 15:30 at Naas
Back Shedini @ 7.06/1 in the 17:15 at Naas

Naas 2nd Aug (1m Mdn)

Show Hide

Monday 2 August, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vario
Elanora
Ulster Blackwater
Climate
Time To Burn
Alma Libre
Glandore Harbour
Realtanua
Andromedas Kingdom
Ollies Dream
Izzys Charm
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Naas 2nd Aug (6f Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 2 August, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Unconquerable Keen
Beerenberg
Exquisite Acclaim
Gallow Hill
arges
Mary Pickersgill
Slamadoor
Cavalry Charge
Eriskay
Helpmeout
Lechro
Midgetonamission
Vidala
Miltonia
The Last Swallow
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Naas 2nd Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 2 August, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Beyond Happy
Takeachancejimmy
Earl Of Tyrone
Shedini
Magic Chegaga
Rebel Tale
Zola Sakura
Rebellito
Lightning Jock
Tauran Shaman
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips