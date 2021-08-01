Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Monday

Vario - 13:50 Naas

Vario was disappointing when a beaten odds-on favourite at Gowran, but she raced too freely having been upped in trip on her return. She can be forgiven that display and it is instead worth concentrating on the promise she showed when fourth in listed company at Leopardstown last season. That is comfortably the best form on offer and she can get back on the up.

No. 11 (8) Vario SBK 5/4 EXC 2.58 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Exquisite Acclaim - 15:30 Naas

Exquisite Acclaim is bred to be sharp and he made a promising start to his career at Fairyhouse, beaten little more than two lengths in fifth and unlucky not to finish closer after meeting trouble. That form is up there with the best on offer and Exquisite Acclaim is better than he was able to show there, so he should go close granted a clear passage.

No. 1 (12) Exquisite Acclaim (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Shedini - 17:15 Naas

Shedini failed to make it to the racecourse at two or three, but he is bred to be useful and has shown some promise this season. Shedini still didn't look the finished article on his latest outing at Sligo, carrying his head a bit awkwardly and hanging right, but he finished third and is entitled to do better for the experience. He enters handicap company on a fair mark and should launch a bold bid.