- Trainer: Alan King
- Jockey: Tom Cannon
- Age: 5
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Market Rasen on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Market Rasen on Thursday...
"...is sure to improve and looks up to winning something similar."
Timeform on Temple High
Temple High finished behind a trio of fairly useful mares on her sole start in bumpers last year, and she shaped with considerable promise on her hurdle debut at Warwick in January, in touch and with every chance in the straight, but just unable to quicken with the pair that beat her in the latter stages. She is sure to improve and looks up to winning something similar.
Casablanca Mix enjoyed a productive season last term, winning three of her four races, including the Summer Plate at this venue and a listed event at Aintree, and she made an encouraging reappearance at Chepstow last month, keeping on for second behind the idling winner. She sets the standard here under a penalty and this looks a good opportunity for her to gain another listed success.
Cool Destination opened his account under Rules when landing a Bangor novice hurdle on his reappearance in August, showing a good attitude to keep the favourite at bay, and he made a big improvement sent chasing at the same venue last time, again impressing with his attitude, rallying again once switched and beaten only by a nose. His opening mark could prove lenient based on that evidence and he has the best chance on form.
Smart Stat
ROSES POSES - 15:15 Market Rasen
24% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at MARKET RASEN since the start of the 2015/16 season
24% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at MARKET RASEN
Recommended bets
12:30 - Temple High
13:02 - Casablanca Mix
13:37 - Cool Destination
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
MrktR 5th Nov (2m4f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 5 November, 12.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ballingers Corner
|Temple High
|Shiroccsmyworld
|Kitty Hall
|Pellady
|Fivetotwelve
|Mrs Doubtfire
|Serenisa
MrktR 5th Nov (3m Listed Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 5 November, 1.02pm
|Back
|Lay
|Casablanca Mix
|My Old Gold
|Really Super
|Chilli Filli
|Bit On The Side
|Simply Loveleh
MrktR 5th Nov (3m Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 5 November, 1.37pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cool Destination
|Subway Surf
|Terrierman
|Captain Woodie
|Bootlegger
|Ivilnoble
|The Triple Pillar
|Black Buble