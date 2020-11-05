Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Market Rasen on Thursday

12:30 - Temple High

Temple High finished behind a trio of fairly useful mares on her sole start in bumpers last year, and she shaped with considerable promise on her hurdle debut at Warwick in January, in touch and with every chance in the straight, but just unable to quicken with the pair that beat her in the latter stages. She is sure to improve and looks up to winning something similar.

No. 8 Temple High SBK 85/40 EXC 4 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

13:02 - Casablanca Mix

Casablanca Mix enjoyed a productive season last term, winning three of her four races, including the Summer Plate at this venue and a listed event at Aintree, and she made an encouraging reappearance at Chepstow last month, keeping on for second behind the idling winner. She sets the standard here under a penalty and this looks a good opportunity for her to gain another listed success.

No. 1 Casablanca Mix (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.16 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Jeremiah McGrath

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

13:37 - Cool Destination

Cool Destination opened his account under Rules when landing a Bangor novice hurdle on his reappearance in August, showing a good attitude to keep the favourite at bay, and he made a big improvement sent chasing at the same venue last time, again impressing with his attitude, rallying again once switched and beaten only by a nose. His opening mark could prove lenient based on that evidence and he has the best chance on form.