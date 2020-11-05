To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Market Rasen on Thursday

Market Rasen
Timeform pick out three bets from Market Rasen on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Market Rasen on Thursday...

"...is sure to improve and looks up to winning something similar."

Timeform on Temple High

12:30 - Temple High

Temple High finished behind a trio of fairly useful mares on her sole start in bumpers last year, and she shaped with considerable promise on her hurdle debut at Warwick in January, in touch and with every chance in the straight, but just unable to quicken with the pair that beat her in the latter stages. She is sure to improve and looks up to winning something similar.

13:02 - Casablanca Mix

Casablanca Mix enjoyed a productive season last term, winning three of her four races, including the Summer Plate at this venue and a listed event at Aintree, and she made an encouraging reappearance at Chepstow last month, keeping on for second behind the idling winner. She sets the standard here under a penalty and this looks a good opportunity for her to gain another listed success.

13:37 - Cool Destination

Cool Destination opened his account under Rules when landing a Bangor novice hurdle on his reappearance in August, showing a good attitude to keep the favourite at bay, and he made a big improvement sent chasing at the same venue last time, again impressing with his attitude, rallying again once switched and beaten only by a nose. His opening mark could prove lenient based on that evidence and he has the best chance on form.

Smart Stat

ROSES POSES - 15:15 Market Rasen
24% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at MARKET RASEN since the start of the 2015/16 season
24% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at MARKET RASEN

MrktR 5th Nov (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Thursday 5 November, 12.30pm

Ballingers Corner
Temple High
Shiroccsmyworld
Kitty Hall
Pellady
Fivetotwelve
Mrs Doubtfire
Serenisa
MrktR 5th Nov (3m Listed Chs)

Thursday 5 November, 1.02pm

Casablanca Mix
My Old Gold
Really Super
Chilli Filli
Bit On The Side
Simply Loveleh
MrktR 5th Nov (3m Nov Hcap Chs)

Thursday 5 November, 1.37pm

Cool Destination
Subway Surf
Terrierman
Captain Woodie
Bootlegger
Ivilnoble
The Triple Pillar
Black Buble
