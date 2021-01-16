Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Market Rasen on Saturday

Ivilnoble - 12:20 Market Rasen

Ivilnoble won from 3 lb higher than today's mark at Hereford back in March, showing a good attitude to open his account, and he shaped as though back in from when third at Plumpton last month, a significant late error proving his undoing. He has a good chance on form and is expected to be bang there if able to build on his most recent performance.

No. 10 Ivilnoble (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Charlie Mann

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 115

Fawsley Spirit - 13:30 Market Rasen

Fawsley Spirit may still be a maiden, but he has returned a much improved model this season, and he went close to opening his account on his return to action at Doncaster in November, shaping as good as ever as he made the thriving winner work hard for her victory. He was upped 7 lb in the weights for that performance, but he was well on his way to defying such a rise at Ascot last month, looking the likeliest winner when coming down at the last. His mark is creeping up but he must remain a major player nevertheless.

No. 2 Fawsley Spirit (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Luca Morgan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 114

On The Blind Side - 14:40 Market Rasen

On The Blind Side arrives here with some very smart form to his name, winning at listed level at Cheltenham in November, and more recently finishing an excellent second to the exciting McFabulous in the Relkeel Hurdle at Kempton last week. He is hardly exposed in terms of hurdling, and is clearly thriving at present, so he is a confident selection to regain the winning thread against some seasoned performers.