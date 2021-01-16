- Trainer: Charlie Mann
- Jockey: Gavin Sheehan
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: 115
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Market Rasen on Saturday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Market Rasen on Saturday...
"...is expected to be bang there if able to build on his most recent performance."
Timeform on Ivilnoble
Ivilnoble - 12:20 Market Rasen
Ivilnoble won from 3 lb higher than today's mark at Hereford back in March, showing a good attitude to open his account, and he shaped as though back in from when third at Plumpton last month, a significant late error proving his undoing. He has a good chance on form and is expected to be bang there if able to build on his most recent performance.
Fawsley Spirit - 13:30 Market Rasen
Fawsley Spirit may still be a maiden, but he has returned a much improved model this season, and he went close to opening his account on his return to action at Doncaster in November, shaping as good as ever as he made the thriving winner work hard for her victory. He was upped 7 lb in the weights for that performance, but he was well on his way to defying such a rise at Ascot last month, looking the likeliest winner when coming down at the last. His mark is creeping up but he must remain a major player nevertheless.
On The Blind Side - 14:40 Market Rasen
On The Blind Side arrives here with some very smart form to his name, winning at listed level at Cheltenham in November, and more recently finishing an excellent second to the exciting McFabulous in the Relkeel Hurdle at Kempton last week. He is hardly exposed in terms of hurdling, and is clearly thriving at present, so he is a confident selection to regain the winning thread against some seasoned performers.
Smart Stat
ON THE BLIND SIDE - 14:40 Market Rasen
33% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in mid season
