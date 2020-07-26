To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Market Rasen on Monday

Horses over a hurdle
Timeform provide three bets from Market Rasen on Monday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Market Rasen on Monday...

"...showing the best turn of foot to quicken clear on the flat..."

Timeform on Ballyhome

Back
Ballyhome - 13:30 Market Rasen

Ballyhome ended last season on the up and returned to action with a ready victory over this course and distance earlier in the month, travelling well and showing the best turn of foot to quicken clear on the flat, proving a different proposition to in his first spell over the larger obstacles. He has a good record at this track and is of serious interest now back hurdling for the in-form Fergal O'Brien yard.

Lay
Ferrobin - 13:55 Market Rasen

Ferrobin was a dual novice hurdle winner last year but turned in some below par performances once switched to handicaps last winter, beaten a total of 120 lengths across his last five attempts in this sphere. He was strong in the betting on his chase debut at Southwell earlier this month but made an inauspicious start over fences, falling heavily at the first. He is quickly reverted to hurdles after that departure, but his recent form over the sticks is far from impressive and he looks one to oppose.

Smart Stat
Coulonces - 12:50 Market Rasen

23% - Sam Twiston-Davies's strike rate at MARKET RASEN

Coulonces proved herself to be a fairly useful stayer on the Flat in her native France, including when landing a strong handicap at Compiegne last year, and she makes plenty of appeal starting out for a yard who traditionally do well with horses of this type. She is related to plenty of successful jumpers, and with Dr Richard Newland's inmates in rude health at the minute, she is well worth a look on her hurdling debut.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back - Ballyhome - 13:30 Market Rasen
Lay - Ferrobin - 13:55 Market Rasen
Smart Stat - Coulonces - 12:50 Market Rasen

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

MrktR 27th Jul (2m4f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 27 July, 12.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Break The Rules
Bit On The Side
Coulonces
Teme Spirit
Missthecuddles
Quik Shift
Achy Breaky Heart
Blue Jacaranda
Frilly Frock
Yasmin From York
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

MrktR 27th Jul (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 27 July, 1.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ferrobin
Brandon Castle
Fubar
Normal Norman
Siannes Star
Valentino Dancer
Lucky Icon
Gelboe De Chanay
Illustrissime
Ayr of Elegance
Tamarillo Grove
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

MrktR 27th Jul (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 27 July, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Theclockisticking
Ballyhome
The Vollan
Mason Jar
Monbeg Legend
Jacks Last Hope
Thats A Given
Jack Devine
Enniscoffey Oscar
Theatrebar
Cresswell Legend
Victory Echo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles