Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Market Rasen on Monday

Ballyhome - 13:30 Market Rasen

Ballyhome ended last season on the up and returned to action with a ready victory over this course and distance earlier in the month, travelling well and showing the best turn of foot to quicken clear on the flat, proving a different proposition to in his first spell over the larger obstacles. He has a good record at this track and is of serious interest now back hurdling for the in-form Fergal O'Brien yard.

Lay

Ferrobin - 13:55 Market Rasen

Ferrobin was a dual novice hurdle winner last year but turned in some below par performances once switched to handicaps last winter, beaten a total of 120 lengths across his last five attempts in this sphere. He was strong in the betting on his chase debut at Southwell earlier this month but made an inauspicious start over fences, falling heavily at the first. He is quickly reverted to hurdles after that departure, but his recent form over the sticks is far from impressive and he looks one to oppose.

Smart Stat

Coulonces - 12:50 Market Rasen

23% - Sam Twiston-Davies's strike rate at MARKET RASEN

Coulonces proved herself to be a fairly useful stayer on the Flat in her native France, including when landing a strong handicap at Compiegne last year, and she makes plenty of appeal starting out for a yard who traditionally do well with horses of this type. She is related to plenty of successful jumpers, and with Dr Richard Newland's inmates in rude health at the minute, she is well worth a look on her hurdling debut.