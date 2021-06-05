Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Listowel on Sunday

- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Timeform provide the three best bets at Listowel on Sunday.
"...can take advantage of an opening mark of 73 on the Flat..."
Timeform on My Sister Sarah
The Acropolis - 13:10 Listowel
The Acropolis showed plenty to work on under a considerate ride when fourth on his debut at the Curragh, passing the post only five lengths behind the winner, who had the benefit of the previous experience. The Acropolis looks the type to make significant progress with that run under his belt, so he is fancied to improve past Thunder Eclipse (who was second at the Curragh) to get off the mark at the second attempt.
Ones Are Wild - 14:10 Listowel
Ones Are Wild possibly needed the run after seven months off when eighth at the Curragh just over a fortnight ago, looking rusty when the leaders quickened entering the final two furlongs. His pedigree suggests lack of speed shouldn't be an issue, so he is worth another chance to build on his Gowran victory back in October. Sole filly Windsor Pass got back on track away from the mud on her reappearance so is feared most on handicap debut, ahead of Wood Ranger.
My Sister Sarah - 14:45 Listowel
An open-looking staying handicap which can go the way of useful hurdler My Sister Sarah. She wasn't seen to best effect when a close third in a listed mares hurdle at Killarney last month but can take advantage of an opening mark of 73 on the Flat. Lynwood Gold can emerge as the chief threat having looked back in form a fortnight ago, ahead of the selection's stablemate Exchange Rate.
Smart Stat
MYTHICAL - 17:00 Listowel
£21.38 - Joseph Patrick O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Recommended bets
|Coventry