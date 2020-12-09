Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Wednesday

Pour la Victoire - 12:45 Lingfield

Pour la Victoire has been thriving over course and distance recently, winning his penultimate outing and then looking unlucky not to follow up when narrowly denied last time, finishing well to be beaten just a short head after conceding first run to the winner. He is only 3 lb higher here and remains potentially well treated judged on the pick of his form, so this looks a good opportunity for him to regain the winning thread.

No. 1 (6) Pour La Victoire (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 10

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 65

Aspiration - 13:15 Lingfield

Aspiration proved a disappointment on her handicap debut at Newmarket in October, but she is well worth another chance given how promising she looked when winning her previous outing at Yarmouth. She forged clear in the closing stages of that race to win by four and a quarter lengths, looking full value for a fairly useful performance, and it will be no surprise if she proves herself better than a BHA mark of 78 on all-weather debut.

No. 3 (3) Aspiration (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Martyn Meade

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 78

Black Medick - 15:15 Lingfield

Black Medick has been revitalised by the addition of cheekpieces and made it two wins from her last three starts when successful over this course and distance two weeks ago, asserting deep inside the final furlong to land the spoils by half a length. Rated much higher than this in her prime, she never seems to win by far and should stay ahead of the handicapper for a while longer yet, especially with the promising Callum Hutchinson claiming a valuable 5 lb once again.