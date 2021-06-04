Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Saturday

Degree - 18:15 Lingfield

Degree is bred to be smart (by Dubawi out of the Matron Stakes winner Echelon) and duly showed plenty of ability when getting off the mark at the second attempt at Wolverhampton last month. She only won by a neck but looked value for extra, quickening smartly after being switched inside the final furlong to run down a next-time-out winner. That was a fair performance and the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is likely to go on improving. She is fancied to defy a penalty here to follow up on her way to bigger and better things, representing the Sir Michael Stoute yard which continues in good heart (70% of horses running to form).

No. 4 (13) Degree SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Profound Alexander - 18:45 Lingfield

Profound Alexander stepped up on her debut when fourth at Goodwood last time, though she still looked in need of the experience. Settled in touch in the early stages, she hung right when shaken up entering the final two furlongs and was then forced to wait for a gap. The impressive winner was long gone by the time Profound Alexander got into the clear, but she stuck to her task well under a hands-and-heels ride and left the impression she might have an even bigger effort in the locker when everything falls right. This doesn't look a strong novice event, either, so she looks to have plenty in her favour for the William Muir and Chris Grassick yard which struck with Pyledriver in the Coronation Cup on Friday.

No. 7 (7) Profound Alexander (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Jockey: Connor Murtagh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Steel An Icon - 20:15 Lingfield

Steel An Icon showed improved form to open her account at Leicester on Monday, arguably deserving extra credit given how the race developed. She was never far away from the strong gallop and needed to be brave after hitting the front entering the final three furlongs, just lasting out to win by half a length as the chasing pack began to close her down late on. Admittedly, she appeared to have a hard race at Leicester and this will be a quick turnaround, but it goes without saying that she is potentially well treated here if arriving in the same sort of form. She escapes a penalty, after all, and could yet have more to offer on just her fourth start in a handicap.