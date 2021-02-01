- Trainer: Paul Henderson
- Jockey: Tom O'Brien
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Monday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Lingfield on Monday...
"This type of event certainly seems to play to his strengths and he is expected to be on the premises once more."
Timeform on Megalodon
A modest winner over hurdles, Megalodon has belied market expectations with a couple of solid placed efforts in similar events over this course and distance on his last two outings, not seen to best effect when third here at the beginning of last month, before doing well to go one place better ten days on, splitting a pair of prominently-ridden rivals. This type of event certainly seems to play to his strengths and he is expected to be on the premises once more.
Galileo Silver - 15:20 Lingfield
A winner on his only previous start on an artificial surface, running out a stylish victor of a Kempton handicap back in 2019, Galileo Silver offered some encouragement on his chasing debut at Market Rasen in December, looking in need of the experience but doing well to finish fifth. The winner and second from that race have both posted improved efforts since, the runner-up actually going one better next time out, and with Galileo Silver's fairly useful Flat form, he is a definite player here.
Will Victory - 16:20 Lingfield
A winner on the Flat and twice over hurdles in France, Will Victory has made a pleasing start to life at Charlie Mann's yard, finishing runner-up on both her completed starts, most recently when finding only the progressive Talking About You too good in a listed event at Taunton. That effort entitles her to plenty of respect, and she gets the vote to make a successful bumper debut.
Smart Stat
AT POETS CROSS - 12:15 Lingfield
24% Nicky Henderson's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers
Recommended bets
Megalodon - 14:50 Lingfield
Galileo Silver - 15:20 Lingfield
Will Victory - 16:20 Lingfield
