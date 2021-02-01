To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Monday

Lingfield
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Lingfield on Monday...

"This type of event certainly seems to play to his strengths and he is expected to be on the premises once more."

Timeform on Megalodon

Megalodon - 14:50 Lingfield

A modest winner over hurdles, Megalodon has belied market expectations with a couple of solid placed efforts in similar events over this course and distance on his last two outings, not seen to best effect when third here at the beginning of last month, before doing well to go one place better ten days on, splitting a pair of prominently-ridden rivals. This type of event certainly seems to play to his strengths and he is expected to be on the premises once more.

Galileo Silver - 15:20 Lingfield

A winner on his only previous start on an artificial surface, running out a stylish victor of a Kempton handicap back in 2019, Galileo Silver offered some encouragement on his chasing debut at Market Rasen in December, looking in need of the experience but doing well to finish fifth. The winner and second from that race have both posted improved efforts since, the runner-up actually going one better next time out, and with Galileo Silver's fairly useful Flat form, he is a definite player here.

Will Victory - 16:20 Lingfield

A winner on the Flat and twice over hurdles in France, Will Victory has made a pleasing start to life at Charlie Mann's yard, finishing runner-up on both her completed starts, most recently when finding only the progressive Talking About You too good in a listed event at Taunton. That effort entitles her to plenty of respect, and she gets the vote to make a successful bumper debut.

Smart Stat

AT POETS CROSS - 12:15 Lingfield
24% Nicky Henderson's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Megalodon - 14:50 Lingfield
Galileo Silver - 15:20 Lingfield
Will Victory - 16:20 Lingfield

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Monday 1 February, 2.50pm

Monday 1 February, 3.20pm

Monday 1 February, 4.20pm

