Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Friday

All-weather racing at Lingfield
There's a card on the all-weather at Lingfield

Timeform identify the three best bets at Lingfield on Friday...

"...he impressed in a jumpers' bumper here last month..."

Timeform on Royaume Uni

Royaume Uni - 13:40 Lingfield

Royaume Uni didn't show much in a couple of starts over hurdles after joining Gary Moore from Andre Fabre, but he impressed in a jumpers' bumper here last month. Royaume Uni, a winner on the Flat in France, was well backed here last time and justified that support in style, quickening six and a half lengths clear after travelling powerfully. He can defy a handicap mark of 79.

Lucky Ava - 14:10 Lingfield

Lucky Ava is progressing well and produced her best effort yet when successful over this course and distance last week. She was forced wide into the straight but soon hit top gear and quickened into the lead, passing the post a length and a half clear and scoring with authority. This does not look like a strong contest and she can defy a 6 lb penalty.

Tebay - 15:40 Lingfield

Tebay has done well since joining John Best and registered a third win for the yard when scoring at Chelmsford in December on his return from a long layoff. He has performed creditably in defeat on his two subsequent starts and shaped as if still in top form when an unlucky-in-running sixth over this course and distance last time. He can gain a measure of compensation granted a clear passage here.

Smart Stat

Royaume Uni - 13:40 Lingfield

31% - Ryan Moore's strike rate when riding one runner at a Flat meeting

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

