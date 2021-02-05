Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Friday

Royaume Uni - 13:40 Lingfield

Royaume Uni didn't show much in a couple of starts over hurdles after joining Gary Moore from Andre Fabre, but he impressed in a jumpers' bumper here last month. Royaume Uni, a winner on the Flat in France, was well backed here last time and justified that support in style, quickening six and a half lengths clear after travelling powerfully. He can defy a handicap mark of 79.

No. 3 (3) Royaume Uni (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 79

Lucky Ava - 14:10 Lingfield

Lucky Ava is progressing well and produced her best effort yet when successful over this course and distance last week. She was forced wide into the straight but soon hit top gear and quickened into the lead, passing the post a length and a half clear and scoring with authority. This does not look like a strong contest and she can defy a 6 lb penalty.

No. 6 (3) Lucky Ava SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Conrad Allen

Jockey: Martin Dwyer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 60

Tebay - 15:40 Lingfield

Tebay has done well since joining John Best and registered a third win for the yard when scoring at Chelmsford in December on his return from a long layoff. He has performed creditably in defeat on his two subsequent starts and shaped as if still in top form when an unlucky-in-running sixth over this course and distance last time. He can gain a measure of compensation granted a clear passage here.