Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Limerick on Sunday

Dynakite - 13:05 Limerick

Dynakite has been busy of late but he is progressing well and he put up his best effort yet when third at Tipperary on Wednesday. Dynakite was third at Roscommon on Tuesday and he filled the same position at Tipperary the following day, looking unlucky not to finish closer as he was short of room over a furlong out but finished well when in the clear. He races off the same mark here and can gain reward for his good recent work.

No. 11 (4) Dynakite SBK 11/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Richard John O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 52

Privilege - 15:20 Limerick

Privilege has shown run-by-run improvement and he scored with plenty in hand at Tipperary last month. Privilege was up against some promising rivals but he proved far too good, impressing with the turn of foot that he produced to quicken a length and a half clear. That change of pace will stand him in good stead in this better-quality contest, and he can continue on his upward curve.

No. 9 (1) Privilege SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

National Ballet - 16:30 Limerick

National Ballet still looked green when finishing fifth on his reappearance at Navan in May, but he is entitled to improve for that outing and he goes handicapping from a fair opening mark. National Ballet is bred to be much better than this mark - he is by Deep Impact and his dam is a sister to Group 1 winner Maybe - and it would be little surprise were he to show significant improvement. This step up in trip could also help bring about a bigger effort.