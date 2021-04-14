Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Wednesday

King of The Castle - 14:35 Leopardstown

King of The Castle showed fairly useful form in two starts as a two-year-old, producing his best effort when fourth on his debut at Gowran in October. He was beaten only two and three quarter lengths on that occasion and shaped better than the bare result, keeping on well under a hands-and-heels ride after being left with plenty to do. That form puts King of The Castle right in the mix in this maiden, while his smart middle-distance pedigree (full brother to the Derby winner Serpentine) suggests he is likely to go on improving as a three-year-old. This looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the third attempt.

Lope Y Fernandez - 15:45 Leopardstown

Lope Y Fernandez became a frustrating horse to follow last season, failing to win any of his seven starts, but he hit the frame in Group 1 company four times and achieved a very smart level of form. He proved at least as good as ever when last seen finishing a length third to stablemate Order of Australia in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland in November, where he looked unlucky not to finish closer after being badly hampered three furlongs out. This represents a significant drop in grade for his return to action, so it will be disappointing if Lope Y Fernandez can't resume winning ways before stepping back up in grade.

Roxette - 17:30 Leopardstown

Roxette showed much improved form to get off the mark on her handicap debut at Cork 11 days ago, easily defying an opening mark of 65. She travelled strongly at the head of affairs and gained a decisive advantage when quickening over a furlong out, just needing to be kept up to her work to land the spoils by two and a quarter lengths. This will be tougher from an 8 lb higher mark, but Roxette remains open to more improvement after only four starts and is fancied to prove equal to the task.

