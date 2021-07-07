Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday

Karkiyna - 16:40 Leopardstown

Karkiyna shaped really well behind subsequent listed winner Sacred Bridge on debut at Naas a fortnight ago, ridden patiently and probably wider than ideal, but doing all of her best work at the finish. She is bred to be useful and looks sure to improve now moving up in trip, so she gets the vote in what is usually an informative maiden.

No. 7 (2) Karkiyna (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Privilege - 17:40 Leopardstown

Privilege continued the theme of run-to-run progression when opening his account in good style at Tipperary last month, value for extra than the one and a half length winning margin. He travelled strongly on that occasion and didn't get the clearest of runs over a furlong out, but showed a good turn of foot inside the final furlong to settle matters. He is potentially very well treated now moving into handicaps and is fully expected to follow up.

No. 3 (8) Privilege SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 85

Baby Zeus - 18:40 Leopardstown

This is undoubtedly a deep handicap, but such was the impression Baby Zeus created on debut for Willie Mullins in May, he is hard to get away from despite a 9 lb rise. He showed much improved form like so many do on debut for this all-conquering yard, winning in the style of a pattern performer, still having plenty to do three furlongs from home but quickened up well from the rear. There should be even more to come now.