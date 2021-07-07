To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday

Irish racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Leopardstown on Thursday

Timeform provide the three bets bets at Leopardstown on Thursday...

"...showed a good turn of foot inside the final furlong to settle matters..."

Timeform on Privilege

Karkiyna - 16:40 Leopardstown

Karkiyna shaped really well behind subsequent listed winner Sacred Bridge on debut at Naas a fortnight ago, ridden patiently and probably wider than ideal, but doing all of her best work at the finish. She is bred to be useful and looks sure to improve now moving up in trip, so she gets the vote in what is usually an informative maiden.

Privilege - 17:40 Leopardstown

Privilege continued the theme of run-to-run progression when opening his account in good style at Tipperary last month, value for extra than the one and a half length winning margin. He travelled strongly on that occasion and didn't get the clearest of runs over a furlong out, but showed a good turn of foot inside the final furlong to settle matters. He is potentially very well treated now moving into handicaps and is fully expected to follow up.

Baby Zeus - 18:40 Leopardstown

This is undoubtedly a deep handicap, but such was the impression Baby Zeus created on debut for Willie Mullins in May, he is hard to get away from despite a 9 lb rise. He showed much improved form like so many do on debut for this all-conquering yard, winning in the style of a pattern performer, still having plenty to do three furlongs from home but quickened up well from the rear. There should be even more to come now.

Smart Stat

Baby Zeus - 18:40 Leopardstown

20% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate in mid season

Recommended bets

Back Karkiyna @ 4.57/2 in the 16:40 at Leopardstown
Back Privilege @ 4.3310/3 in the 17:40 at Leopardstown
Back Baby Zeus @ 5.04/1 in the 18:40 at Leopardstown

Leopardstown 8th Jul (7f Mdn)

Show Hide

Thursday 8 July, 4.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Smile Of Love
Karkiyna
Twinkle
Agartha
Viareggio
Homeless Songs
Past Time
Que Linda
Nectarine
Inchiquin Star
Coumshingaun
My Girl Kay
Elizabeths Pride
Caharclough Caviar
Limiti Di Greccio
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leopardstown 8th Jul (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 8 July, 5.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Privilege
Metaphorical
Diamil
No More Porter
Skilled Warrior
Alex D
Maralinga
Blue For You
No Patience
Doolin Dancer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leopardstown 8th Jul (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 8 July, 6.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Baby Zeus
Mirann
Tauran Shaman
Vultan
Mosala
Baton Rouge
Bear Story
Silaiyli
Tartlette
Irish Poseidon
Georgeville
Saltonstall
Luke Short
Flying Visit
Ides Of August
Hamley
Fil The Power
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips