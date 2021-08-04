Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday

Beleaguerment - 16:15 Leopardstown

Beleaguerment finally resumed winning ways with the cheekpieces back on at Gowran Park last time, staying on well to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. This will be tougher following a 6 lb rise in the weights, but he has won from even higher marks earlier in his career and should mount a bold follow-up bid if continuing in the same rich vein of form.

No. 12 (7) Beleaguerment (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland

Jockey: Siobhan Rutledge

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 55

Changingoftheguard - 16:45 Leopardstown

Changingoftheguard failed to justify strong support when fourth on his debut over this course and distance two weeks ago, but he still shaped encouragingly, passing the post only three lengths behind the winner despite looking in need of the experience. He is likely to prove a different proposition with that run under his belt, so this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt for Aidan O'Brien, who has won four of the last seven renewals of this maiden.

No. 1 (3) Changingoftheguard (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Joven - 18:20 Leopardstown

Joven shaped much better than the bare result when eighth in a big-field handicap over this course and distance last month. He was beaten less than two lengths and looked unlucky not to finish closer still after being left with too much to do and meeting trouble. He can race from the same mark here and is well worth another chance to prove himself a well-handicapped horse.