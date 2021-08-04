- Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland
- Jockey: Siobhan Rutledge
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 55
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday
Timeform select the three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday...
"...well worth another chance to prove himself a well-handicapped horse..."
Timeform on Joven
Beleaguerment - 16:15 Leopardstown
Beleaguerment finally resumed winning ways with the cheekpieces back on at Gowran Park last time, staying on well to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. This will be tougher following a 6 lb rise in the weights, but he has won from even higher marks earlier in his career and should mount a bold follow-up bid if continuing in the same rich vein of form.
Changingoftheguard - 16:45 Leopardstown
Changingoftheguard failed to justify strong support when fourth on his debut over this course and distance two weeks ago, but he still shaped encouragingly, passing the post only three lengths behind the winner despite looking in need of the experience. He is likely to prove a different proposition with that run under his belt, so this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt for Aidan O'Brien, who has won four of the last seven renewals of this maiden.
Joven shaped much better than the bare result when eighth in a big-field handicap over this course and distance last month. He was beaten less than two lengths and looked unlucky not to finish closer still after being left with too much to do and meeting trouble. He can race from the same mark here and is well worth another chance to prove himself a well-handicapped horse.
Smart Stat
CHANGINGOFTHEGUARD - 16:45 Leopardstown
4 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 9 runnings
Recommended bets
Leopardstown 5th Aug (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 5 August, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Beleaguerment
|Silverkode
|Take My Hand
|Majeski Man
|Adapt To Dan
|Caesars Comet
|Tai Sing Yeh
|All Things Bright
|Cracking Name
|Windham Belle
|Brave Display
|Drish Hero
|Shawaf
|Sentiment
|Spirituoso
|Talking Tough
|Ardbrin
|Tullypole Annie
|Farnese
|Cactus Tree
|Sansevero Chapel
Leopardstown 5th Aug (1m Mdn)Show Hide
Thursday 5 August, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Chicago Soldier
|Mctigue
|Changingoftheguard
|Mannix
|Nero Tulip
|World Famous
|Dickochea
|Decorated Guest
Leopardstown 5th Aug (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 5 August, 6.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Kaaranah
|Kudbegood
|Magnetic North
|See The Love
|Joven
|Navorrosse
|Court Of Appeal
|Chacha Dancer
|Molly Grue
|Made For Minds
|Legal Thriller
|The Bog Bank
|Bosca Cheoil
|Aubretia
|Patchouli
|Pulsating
|Estoppel
|Samaritaine
|Morning Dew
|Cloch Liath
|Moon Orchid
|Dr Patrick