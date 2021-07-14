- Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland
- Jockey: C. T. Keane
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday evening...
"...should have too much for these if back at his best..."
Timeform on Japan
Butterfly Island - 16:00 Leopardstown
Butterfly Island shaped well on debut behind a couple of useful colts and she would have likely finished closer to them with a clearer run, too. She was making her challenge when hampered on the inside over a furlong from home and finished with running left once in the clear. There should be even more to come now and she is well up to winning a race of this nature.
This looks a competitive Group 3 but Japan is fancied to stamp his class on this opposition back down in class. He made a winning reappearance in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester on his return in May and was far from disgraced back in Group 1 company when third to Pyledriver in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on his next start. He sweated up beforehand and was disappointing in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot last time but should have too much for these if back at his best.
Cycladic has been off since finishing a promising third over a mile and a quarter here in April, but it's possible that she could have even more to offer over this longer trip - dam won over a mile and a half - and she remains with potential for respected connections.
Smart Stat
Cycladic - 19:05 Leopardstown
£43.08 - Mrs J. Harrington's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites
Recommended bets
Leopardstown 15th Jul (7f Mdn)Show Hide
Thursday 15 July, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Chestnutter
|Slamadoor
|Butterfly Island
|De Vegas Warrior
|Lottie Dend
|Basia
|Padjoy
|Cavalry Charge
|Ko Samui
|Red Linn
|Cedro
|Our Louise
Leopardstown 15th Jul (1m1f Grp 3)Show Hide
Thursday 15 July, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Japan
|Visualisation
|Snapraeterea
|Maker Of Kings
|Sinawann
|Leo De Fury
|Up Helly Aa
|Erzindjan
|Lunar Space
Leopardstown 15th Jul (1m5f Mdn)Show Hide
Thursday 15 July, 7.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Simply A Dream
|Cycladic
|Kazakdaria
|Drummer Girl
|Ubuntu
|Cleopatras Needle
|The Fallen Madonna
|Queen Of Jazz
|Sweetness