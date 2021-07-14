To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday

Leopardstown
Timeform bring you three to back at Leopardstown on Thursday evening

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday evening...

"...should have too much for these if back at his best..."

Timeform on Japan

Butterfly Island - 16:00 Leopardstown

Butterfly Island shaped well on debut behind a couple of useful colts and she would have likely finished closer to them with a clearer run, too. She was making her challenge when hampered on the inside over a furlong from home and finished with running left once in the clear. There should be even more to come now and she is well up to winning a race of this nature.

Japan - 18:00 Leopardstown

This looks a competitive Group 3 but Japan is fancied to stamp his class on this opposition back down in class. He made a winning reappearance in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester on his return in May and was far from disgraced back in Group 1 company when third to Pyledriver in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on his next start. He sweated up beforehand and was disappointing in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot last time but should have too much for these if back at his best.

Cycladic - 19:05 Leopardstown

Cycladic has been off since finishing a promising third over a mile and a quarter here in April, but it's possible that she could have even more to offer over this longer trip - dam won over a mile and a half - and she remains with potential for respected connections.

Smart Stat

Cycladic - 19:05 Leopardstown

£43.08 - Mrs J. Harrington's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites

Recommended bets

