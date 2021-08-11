To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday

Racing at Leopardstown
Timeform bring you three to back at Leopardstown on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday...

"...has created an excellent impression in winning his last two starts..."

Timeform on Interpretation

Voice of Angels - 16:30 Leopardstown

Voice of Angels showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at the Curragh last month, just outpointed late on by one with prior experience. That is the strongest form in this maiden, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is sure to improve with the run under her belt. There are some interesting newcomers in opposition here, but Voice of Angels is fancied to put her experience to good use to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Create Belief - 18:30 Leopardstown

Create Belief showed much improved form when winning the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last time, easily defying a BHA mark of 97 on just her second start in a handicap. She travelled strongly just behind the leaders and quickly forged clear after being produced to lead entering the final two furlongs, ultimately winning by five and a half lengths with plenty in hand. That was a smart performance to take apart a competitive handicap and Create Belief rates very much the one to beat if running up to the same level in this small-field pattern race.

Interpretation - 19:00 Leopardstown

Interpretation has created an excellent impression in winning his last two starts, getting off the mark in a maiden at the Curragh in June and then taking another step forward to follow up in a minor event at this course last time. He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, making all to land the spoils by two and a half lengths. This will be tougher now stepping up to listed level, but he is clearly going the right way and it will be no surprise if he proves up to the challenge over a trip which should play to his strengths.


Smart Stat

INTERPRETATION - 19:00 Leopardstown
2 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 4 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Voice of Angels @ [] in the 16:30 at Leopardstown
Back Create Belief @ [] in the 18:30 at Leopardstown
Back Interpretation @ [] in the 19:00 at Leopardstown

Leopardstown 12th Aug (7f Mdn)

Show Hide

Thursday 12 August, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Voice Of Angels
Shamiyana
Smile Of Love
Madonnadelrosario
Kerkiyra
Limiti Di Greccio
Alizarine
Buenaventura
Purple Gown
Penny Pingleton
Pink Socks
Cap De Joie
Brazilian Surprise
Ancre Dargent
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leopardstown 12th Aug (1m Grp 3)

Show Hide

Thursday 12 August, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Create Belief
Military Style
Erzindjan
Flying Visit
Real Appeal
Neptune Rock
Georgeville
Charterhouse
He Knows No Fear
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leopardstown 12th Aug (1m6f Listed)

Show Hide

Thursday 12 August, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Interpretation
Fernando Vichi
Taipan
Port Sunlight
Kirkland Lady
Rosscarbery
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips