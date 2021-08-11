Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday

Voice of Angels - 16:30 Leopardstown

Voice of Angels showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at the Curragh last month, just outpointed late on by one with prior experience. That is the strongest form in this maiden, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is sure to improve with the run under her belt. There are some interesting newcomers in opposition here, but Voice of Angels is fancied to put her experience to good use to get off the mark at the second attempt.

No. 14 (9) Voice Of Angels SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Create Belief - 18:30 Leopardstown

Create Belief showed much improved form when winning the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last time, easily defying a BHA mark of 97 on just her second start in a handicap. She travelled strongly just behind the leaders and quickly forged clear after being produced to lead entering the final two furlongs, ultimately winning by five and a half lengths with plenty in hand. That was a smart performance to take apart a competitive handicap and Create Belief rates very much the one to beat if running up to the same level in this small-field pattern race.

No. 8 (9) Create Belief (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: S. B. Kelly

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Interpretation - 19:00 Leopardstown

Interpretation has created an excellent impression in winning his last two starts, getting off the mark in a maiden at the Curragh in June and then taking another step forward to follow up in a minor event at this course last time. He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, making all to land the spoils by two and a half lengths. This will be tougher now stepping up to listed level, but he is clearly going the right way and it will be no surprise if he proves up to the challenge over a trip which should play to his strengths.