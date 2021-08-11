- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Declan McDonogh
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday...
"...has created an excellent impression in winning his last two starts..."
Voice of Angels - 16:30 Leopardstown
Voice of Angels showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at the Curragh last month, just outpointed late on by one with prior experience. That is the strongest form in this maiden, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is sure to improve with the run under her belt. There are some interesting newcomers in opposition here, but Voice of Angels is fancied to put her experience to good use to get off the mark at the second attempt.
Create Belief - 18:30 Leopardstown
Create Belief showed much improved form when winning the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last time, easily defying a BHA mark of 97 on just her second start in a handicap. She travelled strongly just behind the leaders and quickly forged clear after being produced to lead entering the final two furlongs, ultimately winning by five and a half lengths with plenty in hand. That was a smart performance to take apart a competitive handicap and Create Belief rates very much the one to beat if running up to the same level in this small-field pattern race.
Interpretation - 19:00 Leopardstown
Interpretation has created an excellent impression in winning his last two starts, getting off the mark in a maiden at the Curragh in June and then taking another step forward to follow up in a minor event at this course last time. He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, making all to land the spoils by two and a half lengths. This will be tougher now stepping up to listed level, but he is clearly going the right way and it will be no surprise if he proves up to the challenge over a trip which should play to his strengths.
Smart Stat
INTERPRETATION - 19:00 Leopardstown
2 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 4 runnings
Recommended bets
Leopardstown 12th Aug (7f Mdn)Show Hide
Thursday 12 August, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Voice Of Angels
|Shamiyana
|Smile Of Love
|Madonnadelrosario
|Kerkiyra
|Limiti Di Greccio
|Alizarine
|Buenaventura
|Purple Gown
|Penny Pingleton
|Pink Socks
|Cap De Joie
|Brazilian Surprise
|Ancre Dargent
Leopardstown 12th Aug (1m Grp 3)Show Hide
Thursday 12 August, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Create Belief
|Military Style
|Erzindjan
|Flying Visit
|Real Appeal
|Neptune Rock
|Georgeville
|Charterhouse
|He Knows No Fear
Leopardstown 12th Aug (1m6f Listed)Show Hide
Thursday 12 August, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Interpretation
|Fernando Vichi
|Taipan
|Port Sunlight
|Kirkland Lady
|Rosscarbery