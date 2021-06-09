Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday

Moony Beams - 16:15 Leopardstown

Moony Beams showed plenty of ability when second on his debut at this course last month, doing well to be beaten just a neck after conceding first run to the winner. The first two pulled well clear of the rest and Moony Beams rates comfortably the one to beat here if running to the same level, while the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is still open to more improvement. This looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt for Ger Lyons, who has won two of the last three renewals of this maiden. Pimlico looks the obvious danger unless the betting speaks strongly in the favour of one of the Joseph O'Brien-trained newcomers.

No. 4 (2) Moony Beams SBK 10/11 EXC 1.95 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Golden Lyric - 16:50 Leopardstown

Golden Lyric produced a career best on her most recent outing at Cork, filling the runner-up spot for the third start in succession. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, she was produced to lead briefly in the final furlong before being collared late on, ultimately passing the post just three quarters of a length behind the winner. Despite her run of defeats, Golden Lyric looks a straightforward type who should prove capable of winning a race of this nature when everything falls right. She can gain a deserved first win here for the Jessica Harrington yard which continues in good heart (80% of horses running to form), leaving Spilt Passion and Khlass to complete the shortlist.

No. 2 (2) Golden Lyric SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Pearls Galore - 17:50 Leopardstown

Pearls Galore boasts the strongest form credentials in this line-up if bouncing back from a below-par effort when last seen at Dundalk in November. She had made significant progress in three previous starts that season, winning twice before showing smart form to be beaten just half a length behind Champers Elysees in a Group 3 at Gowran Park. Still relatively lightly raced for a four-year-old, Pearls Galore may yet have more to offer and should mount a bold bid if ready to go after seven months on the sidelines. Lord of The Lodge and Snapraeterea are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.