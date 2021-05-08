To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday

Horse racing at Leopardstown
There's high-class racing at Leopardstown on Sunday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday.

"...she is entitled to improve significantly for that initial experience..."

Timeform on Annerville

Ace Aussie - 14:15 Leopardstown

Ace Aussie took a big step forward on what he showed as a two-year-old when finishing runner-up in the 2000 Guineas Trial here last month. Ace Aussie kept on well from an unpromising position on that occasion to get within a length and a half of Potic Flare, who gave the form a big boost by winning the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Ace Aussie will be well suited by stepping up in trip from seven furlongs to a mile, and he remains capable of better.

Annerville - 15:45 Leopardstown

Annerville caught the eye when fourth over this course and distance on debut, making up plenty of ground in the straight. It took a while for the penny to drop, but when it did she kept on well and was beaten little over a length. She is entitled to improve significantly for that initial experience and can give the in-form Johnny Murtagh another winner.

Tauran Shaman - 16:15 Leopardstown

Tauran Shaman proved expensive to follow last season and he also failed to justify strong support on his reappearance at the Curragh last month. However, he had a clear excuse at the Curragh as he was hampered. Tauran Shaman held every chance two furlongs out but he was carried left as the eventual winner started to hang across the track and was then badly hampered over a furlong out. He was unable to recover from that and had to settle for fifth, but it showed that he is well handicapped, and he can gain some compensation here.

Smart Stat

Bolshoi Ballet - 15:15 Leopardstown
5 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Recommended bets

Back Ace Aussie @ 2.89/5 in the 14:15 at Leopardstown
Back Annerville @ 3.55/2 in the 15:45 at Leopardstown
Back Tauran Shaman @ 6.05/1 in the 16:15 at Leopardstown

Leopardstown 9th May (1m Grp 3)

Sunday 9 May, 2.15pm

Ace Aussie
Raise You
Maker Of Kings
Numerian
Erzindjan
Bowerman
Snapraeterea
Free Solo
Leopardstown 9th May (1m2f Mdn)

Sunday 9 May, 3.45pm

Annerville
Call Me Sweetheart
Frill
Sunniyra
Ubuntu
Ulster Blackwater
Bonte Moi
Got The Moves
Haziya
Only Sky
Beagnach Sasta
Snowdryft
Sprawlers Revelry
Fahee
Leopardstown 9th May (1m2f Hcap)

Sunday 9 May, 4.15pm

Sense Of Worth
Federica Sophia
Mosala
Dream Tale
Tauran Shaman
Akhlaaq
Lethal Power
Eagles Flight
Magnetic North
The Names Jock
Excelcius
Oh So True
David Garrick
Tudor City
McCabe
Starlight Dream
Future Proof
He Knows No Fear
Sam Missile
Three Comets
