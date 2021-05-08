- Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday.
"...she is entitled to improve significantly for that initial experience..."
Timeform on Annerville
Ace Aussie - 14:15 Leopardstown
Ace Aussie took a big step forward on what he showed as a two-year-old when finishing runner-up in the 2000 Guineas Trial here last month. Ace Aussie kept on well from an unpromising position on that occasion to get within a length and a half of Potic Flare, who gave the form a big boost by winning the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Ace Aussie will be well suited by stepping up in trip from seven furlongs to a mile, and he remains capable of better.
Annerville - 15:45 Leopardstown
Annerville caught the eye when fourth over this course and distance on debut, making up plenty of ground in the straight. It took a while for the penny to drop, but when it did she kept on well and was beaten little over a length. She is entitled to improve significantly for that initial experience and can give the in-form Johnny Murtagh another winner.
Tauran Shaman - 16:15 Leopardstown
Tauran Shaman proved expensive to follow last season and he also failed to justify strong support on his reappearance at the Curragh last month. However, he had a clear excuse at the Curragh as he was hampered. Tauran Shaman held every chance two furlongs out but he was carried left as the eventual winner started to hang across the track and was then badly hampered over a furlong out. He was unable to recover from that and had to settle for fifth, but it showed that he is well handicapped, and he can gain some compensation here.
Smart Stat
Bolshoi Ballet - 15:15 Leopardstown
5 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Recommended bets
