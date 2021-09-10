Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Saturday

NAP

Maritime Wings - 13:10 Leopardstown

Maritime Wings has had to settle for second behind Point Lonsdale the last twice but he is presented with a good opportunity here in the absence of that rival. The form Maritime Wings showed in the Tyros Stakes and Futurity Stakes is the best on offer by some margin - he is 7 lb clear on Timeform ratings - and the step up to a mile could bring about further improvement.

No. 8 (6) Maritime Wings (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Mother Earth - 13:40 Leopardstown

Mother Earth is proving consistent and she secured a second Group 1 of the campaign when successful in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville last month. Mother Earth won the 1000 Guineas on her return and she then finished placed in the French 1000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and Falmouth Stakes. She gained reward for those efforts when gamely landing the Rothschild and her form is the best on offer. She should launch a bold bid.

No. 10 (2) Mother Earth (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Phoenix Cowboy - 15:45 Leopardstown

Phoenix Cowboy is lightly raced for a four-year-old and he is on an upward curve at present. He made a winning return at Ballinrobe in June and then went close on his handicap debut at the same course the following month, finding the line coming a bit too soon. He bounced back to winning ways at Gowran Park last month, impressing with how he forged four lengths clear inside the final furlong, and he could still have a bit more to offer.