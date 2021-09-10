- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Saturday
Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leopardstown on Saturday.
NAP
Maritime Wings - 13:10 Leopardstown
Maritime Wings has had to settle for second behind Point Lonsdale the last twice but he is presented with a good opportunity here in the absence of that rival. The form Maritime Wings showed in the Tyros Stakes and Futurity Stakes is the best on offer by some margin - he is 7 lb clear on Timeform ratings - and the step up to a mile could bring about further improvement.
NEXT BEST
Mother Earth - 13:40 Leopardstown
Mother Earth is proving consistent and she secured a second Group 1 of the campaign when successful in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville last month. Mother Earth won the 1000 Guineas on her return and she then finished placed in the French 1000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and Falmouth Stakes. She gained reward for those efforts when gamely landing the Rothschild and her form is the best on offer. She should launch a bold bid.
EACH-WAY
Phoenix Cowboy - 15:45 Leopardstown
Phoenix Cowboy is lightly raced for a four-year-old and he is on an upward curve at present. He made a winning return at Ballinrobe in June and then went close on his handicap debut at the same course the following month, finding the line coming a bit too soon. He bounced back to winning ways at Gowran Park last month, impressing with how he forged four lengths clear inside the final furlong, and he could still have a bit more to offer.
Smart Stat
Mother Earth - 13:40 Leopardstown
Smart Stat: 32% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at Leopardstown
Recommended bets
