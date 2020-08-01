Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leicester on Sunday

- Trainer: Robert Eddery
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Leicester on Sunday...
"...has dropped to a handy mark (10 lb lower than his last winning mark) and is expected to be bang there..."
Timeform on Fiery Breath
Back
Fiery Breath - 17:10 Leicester
Fiery Breath was well backed at Yarmouth last time and he shaped much better than the bare result, short of room over a furlong out but catching the eye late on under considerate handling. He has dropped to a handy mark (10 lb lower than his last winning mark) and is expected to be bang there back down in trip.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/07/20
|Yarmouth
|4/10
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 7lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|4.37
|22/06/20
|Windsor
|5/10
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 7lbs
|Stefano Cherchi
|5.25
|10/06/20
|Yarmouth
|5/11
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 3lbs
|William Carson
|6.53
|30/11/19
|Lingfield Park
|6/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|H
|9st 4lbs
|William Carson
|4.1
|27/11/19
|Southwell
|1/14
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Fast
|H
|10st 13lbs
|Mr George Eddery
|5.3
|31/10/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/14
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|H
|9st 9lbs
|Stefano Cherchi
|8.6
|14/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|4/12
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|H
|9st 6lbs
|Darragh Keenan
|14
|10/09/19
|Catterick Bridge
|1/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|H
|8st 13lbs
|Darragh Keenan
|5.75
|12/08/19
|Windsor
|3/12
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 4lbs
|Darragh Keenan
|6.2
|17/07/19
|Yarmouth
|3/11
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Good
|H
|9st 7lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|8
|02/07/19
|Brighton
|7/9
|Flat
|6f 210y
|Good
|H
|9st 9lbs
|David Probert
|15
|22/06/19
|Lingfield Park
|9/15
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|H
|9st 7lbs
|Tom Marquand
|15.82
|13/04/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/12
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std/slow
|H
|10st 7lbs
|Mr George Eddery
|14
|22/03/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/12
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|H
|9st 4lbs
|David Probert
|20
|09/01/19
|Lingfield Park
|12/12
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Martin Harley
|6
|26/12/18
|Wolverhampton
|7/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|8st 13lbs
|David Probert
|19
|05/12/18
|Lingfield Park
|6/14
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Martin Harley
|19
|07/06/18
|Yarmouth
|11/12
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 0lbs
|Darragh Keenan
|149.23
|19/04/18
|Ripon
|10/10
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Martin Harley
|12
|14/02/18
|Lingfield Park
|7/9
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std/slow
|9st 6lbs
|Martin Harley
|3.76
|27/01/18
|Lingfield Park
|1/8
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|z
|9st 7lbs
|Martin Harley
|2.79
Lay
Bring The Money - 16:40 Leicester
Bring The Money was easy to back on his return to action at Ripon last month and looked rusty after five months off. Fitter for the run he improved a little to finish runner-up at the same venue last time, though he looked far from an easy ride, jinking right at the start and almost unseating his rider. That was his best effort to date but he is not certain to arrive here in the same form and others are more persuasive.
Good second of 6 in handicap (11/4) at Ripon (5f, good to firm) 9 days ago. Not discounted for all he might not arrive in the same form.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|24/07/20
|Ripon
|2/6
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Ben Curtis
|3.58
|08/07/20
|Ripon
|6/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|George Bass
|39.33
|06/02/20
|Chelmsford City
|5/8
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Charles Bishop
|12.36
|22/01/20
|Lingfield Park
|2/10
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|George Bass
|27.98
|14/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|3/6
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|44.83
|30/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|10/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|20.06
Smart Stat
Vape - 14:40 Leicester
£110.87 - Ralph Beckett's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear
Vape is well bred, by Dark Angel and out of a dam who is a half-sister to the very smart Sovereign Debt, and he has shown glimpses of ability in his recent races, including when a creditable fifth at Sandown last time. There doesn't appear to be too much in the way of opposition in this seller, and if the application of first-time blinkers can prove the key to him, just as they have done for so many from Ralph Beckett's yard in the past, he looks the one they all have to beat.
Lightly-raced maiden. Creditable fifth of 10 in handicap at Sandown (7f, good, 12/1) 10 days ago. Blinkers on 1st time. Looks the one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|23/07/20
|Sandown Park
|5/10
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Harry Bentley
|16.5
|09/07/20
|York
|11/16
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Harry Bentley
|25.56
|26/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|3/10
|Flat
|7f
|Firm
|9st 5lbs
|Rob Hornby
|5.6
|09/06/20
|Haydock Park
|2/10
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|15.81
|20/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|9/10
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Rob Hornby
|3.61
