Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leicester on Sunday

Fiery Breath - 17:10 Leicester

Fiery Breath was well backed at Yarmouth last time and he shaped much better than the bare result, short of room over a furlong out but catching the eye late on under considerate handling. He has dropped to a handy mark (10 lb lower than his last winning mark) and is expected to be bang there back down in trip.

No. 8 (9) Fiery Breath EXC 2.22 Trainer: Robert Eddery

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 54 Form: 14316-554

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 15/07/20 Yarmouth 4/10 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm H 9st 7lbs Andrea Atzeni 4.37 22/06/20 Windsor 5/10 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm H 9st 7lbs Stefano Cherchi 5.25 10/06/20 Yarmouth 5/11 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm H 9st 3lbs William Carson 6.53 30/11/19 Lingfield Park 6/11 Flat 6f 1y Std H 9st 4lbs William Carson 4.1 27/11/19 Southwell 1/14 Flat 6f 16y Fast H 10st 13lbs Mr George Eddery 5.3 31/10/19 Lingfield Park 3/14 Flat 7f 1y Std H 9st 9lbs Stefano Cherchi 8.6 14/10/19 Wolverhampton 4/12 Flat 7f 36y Std H 9st 6lbs Darragh Keenan 14 10/09/19 Catterick Bridge 1/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm H 8st 13lbs Darragh Keenan 5.75 12/08/19 Windsor 3/12 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm H 9st 4lbs Darragh Keenan 6.2 17/07/19 Yarmouth 3/11 Flat 6f 3y Good H 9st 7lbs Rossa Ryan 8 02/07/19 Brighton 7/9 Flat 6f 210y Good H 9st 9lbs David Probert 15 22/06/19 Lingfield Park 9/15 Flat 7f Good H 9st 7lbs Tom Marquand 15.82 13/04/19 Wolverhampton 2/12 Flat 6f 20y Std/slow H 10st 7lbs Mr George Eddery 14 22/03/19 Lingfield Park 2/12 Flat 6f 1y Std H 9st 4lbs David Probert 20 09/01/19 Lingfield Park 12/12 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 6lbs Martin Harley 6 26/12/18 Wolverhampton 7/11 Flat 7f 36y Std 8st 13lbs David Probert 19 05/12/18 Lingfield Park 6/14 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 5lbs Martin Harley 19 07/06/18 Yarmouth 11/12 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm z 9st 0lbs Darragh Keenan 149.23 19/04/18 Ripon 10/10 Flat 6f Heavy z 9st 6lbs Martin Harley 12 14/02/18 Lingfield Park 7/9 Flat 7f 1y Std/slow 9st 6lbs Martin Harley 3.76 27/01/18 Lingfield Park 1/8 Flat 7f 1y Std z 9st 7lbs Martin Harley 2.79

Bring The Money - 16:40 Leicester

Bring The Money was easy to back on his return to action at Ripon last month and looked rusty after five months off. Fitter for the run he improved a little to finish runner-up at the same venue last time, though he looked far from an easy ride, jinking right at the start and almost unseating his rider. That was his best effort to date but he is not certain to arrive here in the same form and others are more persuasive.

No. 6 (11) Bring The Money (Ire) EXC 6.2 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: George Bass

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 67 Form: 03-2562

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 24/07/20 Ripon 2/6 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Ben Curtis 3.58 08/07/20 Ripon 6/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs George Bass 39.33 06/02/20 Chelmsford City 5/8 Flat 5f Slow 9st 0lbs Charles Bishop 12.36 22/01/20 Lingfield Park 2/10 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 5lbs George Bass 27.98 14/12/19 Wolverhampton 3/6 Flat 5f 21y Std 9st 5lbs David Probert 44.83 30/11/19 Wolverhampton 10/11 Flat 5f 21y Std 9st 3lbs Callum Shepherd 20.06

Smart Stat

Vape - 14:40 Leicester

£110.87 - Ralph Beckett's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear

Vape is well bred, by Dark Angel and out of a dam who is a half-sister to the very smart Sovereign Debt, and he has shown glimpses of ability in his recent races, including when a creditable fifth at Sandown last time. There doesn't appear to be too much in the way of opposition in this seller, and if the application of first-time blinkers can prove the key to him, just as they have done for so many from Ralph Beckett's yard in the past, he looks the one they all have to beat.

No. 5 (3) Vape EXC 2.2 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: - Form: 9-2305