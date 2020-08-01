To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Galway Festival Tips

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leicester on Sunday

Leicester races
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Sunday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Leicester on Sunday...

"...has dropped to a handy mark (10 lb lower than his last winning mark) and is expected to be bang there..."

Timeform on Fiery Breath

Back
Fiery Breath - 17:10 Leicester

Fiery Breath was well backed at Yarmouth last time and he shaped much better than the bare result, short of room over a furlong out but catching the eye late on under considerate handling. He has dropped to a handy mark (10 lb lower than his last winning mark) and is expected to be bang there back down in trip.

Creditable fourth of 10 in handicap (3/1) at Yarmouth (6f, good to firm) 18 days ago, catching the eye, not knocked about. Expected to be bang there back down in trip.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
15/07/20 Yarmouth 4/10 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm H 9st 7lbs Andrea Atzeni 4.37
22/06/20 Windsor 5/10 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm H 9st 7lbs Stefano Cherchi 5.25
10/06/20 Yarmouth 5/11 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm H 9st 3lbs William Carson 6.53
30/11/19 Lingfield Park 6/11 Flat 6f 1y Std H 9st 4lbs William Carson 4.1
27/11/19 Southwell 1/14 Flat 6f 16y Fast H 10st 13lbs Mr George Eddery 5.3
31/10/19 Lingfield Park 3/14 Flat 7f 1y Std H 9st 9lbs Stefano Cherchi 8.6
14/10/19 Wolverhampton 4/12 Flat 7f 36y Std H 9st 6lbs Darragh Keenan 14
10/09/19 Catterick Bridge 1/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm H 8st 13lbs Darragh Keenan 5.75
12/08/19 Windsor 3/12 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm H 9st 4lbs Darragh Keenan 6.2
17/07/19 Yarmouth 3/11 Flat 6f 3y Good H 9st 7lbs Rossa Ryan 8
02/07/19 Brighton 7/9 Flat 6f 210y Good H 9st 9lbs David Probert 15
22/06/19 Lingfield Park 9/15 Flat 7f Good H 9st 7lbs Tom Marquand 15.82
13/04/19 Wolverhampton 2/12 Flat 6f 20y Std/slow H 10st 7lbs Mr George Eddery 14
22/03/19 Lingfield Park 2/12 Flat 6f 1y Std H 9st 4lbs David Probert 20
09/01/19 Lingfield Park 12/12 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 6lbs Martin Harley 6
26/12/18 Wolverhampton 7/11 Flat 7f 36y Std 8st 13lbs David Probert 19
05/12/18 Lingfield Park 6/14 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 5lbs Martin Harley 19
07/06/18 Yarmouth 11/12 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm z 9st 0lbs Darragh Keenan 149.23
19/04/18 Ripon 10/10 Flat 6f Heavy z 9st 6lbs Martin Harley 12
14/02/18 Lingfield Park 7/9 Flat 7f 1y Std/slow 9st 6lbs Martin Harley 3.76
27/01/18 Lingfield Park 1/8 Flat 7f 1y Std z 9st 7lbs Martin Harley 2.79

Lay
Bring The Money - 16:40 Leicester

Bring The Money was easy to back on his return to action at Ripon last month and looked rusty after five months off. Fitter for the run he improved a little to finish runner-up at the same venue last time, though he looked far from an easy ride, jinking right at the start and almost unseating his rider. That was his best effort to date but he is not certain to arrive here in the same form and others are more persuasive.

Good second of 6 in handicap (11/4) at Ripon (5f, good to firm) 9 days ago. Not discounted for all he might not arrive in the same form.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
24/07/20 Ripon 2/6 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Ben Curtis 3.58
08/07/20 Ripon 6/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs George Bass 39.33
06/02/20 Chelmsford City 5/8 Flat 5f Slow 9st 0lbs Charles Bishop 12.36
22/01/20 Lingfield Park 2/10 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 5lbs George Bass 27.98
14/12/19 Wolverhampton 3/6 Flat 5f 21y Std 9st 5lbs David Probert 44.83
30/11/19 Wolverhampton 10/11 Flat 5f 21y Std 9st 3lbs Callum Shepherd 20.06

Smart Stat
Vape - 14:40 Leicester

£110.87 - Ralph Beckett's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear

Vape is well bred, by Dark Angel and out of a dam who is a half-sister to the very smart Sovereign Debt, and he has shown glimpses of ability in his recent races, including when a creditable fifth at Sandown last time. There doesn't appear to be too much in the way of opposition in this seller, and if the application of first-time blinkers can prove the key to him, just as they have done for so many from Ralph Beckett's yard in the past, he looks the one they all have to beat.

Lightly-raced maiden. Creditable fifth of 10 in handicap at Sandown (7f, good, 12/1) 10 days ago. Blinkers on 1st time. Looks the one to beat.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
23/07/20 Sandown Park 5/10 Flat 7f Good 9st 9lbs Harry Bentley 16.5
09/07/20 York 11/16 Flat 7f Good 9st 4lbs Harry Bentley 25.56
26/06/20 Lingfield Park 3/10 Flat 7f Firm 9st 5lbs Rob Hornby 5.6
09/06/20 Haydock Park 2/10 Flat 6f 212y Good 9st 2lbs Richard Kingscote 15.81
20/12/19 Wolverhampton 9/10 Flat 6f 20y Std/slow 9st 2lbs Rob Hornby 3.61

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back - Fiery Breath – 17:10 Leicester
Lay - Bring The Money – 16:40 Leicester
Smart Stat - Vape – 14:40 Leicester

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Leic 2nd Aug (7f Sell Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 2 August, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Know No Limits
Vape
One Step Too Far
Woven Quality
Key Choice
Brother Bentley
Grandstand
Agreeable
Elixir Vitae
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leic 2nd Aug (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 2 August, 4.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dana Forever
Craigburn
Dark Silver
Bring The Money
Tuscan Oasis
Monsieur Patat
One Night Stand
Lilkian
Ebony Adams
Knights Gate
Were Reunited
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leic 2nd Aug (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 2 August, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cool Strutter
Fiery Breath
Alba Del Sole
Undercover Brother
Big Time Maybe
Aquadabra
Blue Venture
Thegreyvtrain
Katherine Place
Jorvik Prince
Bezzas Lad
Dahik
Stopdworldnletmeof
Gossip
Dollywaggon Pike
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles