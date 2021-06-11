- Trainer: Mark Johnston
- Jockey: Ben Curtis
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leicester on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leicester on Saturday...
"...produced his best effort for some time to resume winning ways at Musselburgh in April..."
Timeform on Cool Spirit
Madame Ambassador - 17:40 Leicester
Madame Ambassador shaped encouragingly when second on her debut at Haydock three weeks ago, sticking to her task well to be beaten just a neck by one who had the benefit of previous experience. That form sets a solid standard for the newcomers in opposition here to meet, and the small 'p' attached to Madame Ambassador's Timeform rating denotes that she is likely to improve with that outing under her belt. Therefore, she rates a confident selection to open her account at the second attempt for Mark Johnston, who is enjoying a good run with 16 winners in the last 14 days.
Legendary Day - 19:45 Leicester
Legendary Day made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark at Nottingham last month, hitting the front entering the final two furlongs and just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by three and a quarter lengths. He now makes the switch back to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from a BHA mark of 77. After all, he is 2 lb clear of his chief danger on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and leaves the impression he may yet have more to offer when the situation demands it.
Cool Spirit produced his best effort for some time to resume winning ways at Musselburgh in April, belatedly taking advantage of a much-reduced mark. Settled in touch in the early stages, he quickly asserted after being produced to lead a furlong, ultimately winning by two and a half lengths. The manner of that victory suggests he is back to something like his best, so an 8 lb higher mark is unlikely to be enough to prevent him from following up given how much higher he was rated in his prime when trained by Richard Fahey.
Smart Stat
GLENCORA - 18:45 Leicester
£20.87 - David Elsworth's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Leicester 12th Jun (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 12 June, 5.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Madame Ambassador
|Pulcheria
|Lady Valentine
|Ladymac
Leicester 12th Jun (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 12 June, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Legendary Day
|Top of the Pops
|State Of Bliss
|Cuban Cigar
|Urban War
Leicester 12th Jun (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 12 June, 8.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cool Spirit
|Under Curfew
|Atyaaf
|Solar Park
|Katherine Place
|Indian Pursuit
|Davids Beauty