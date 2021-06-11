To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leicester on Saturday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Leicester on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leicester on Saturday...

"...produced his best effort for some time to resume winning ways at Musselburgh in April..."

Timeform on Cool Spirit

Madame Ambassador - 17:40 Leicester

Madame Ambassador shaped encouragingly when second on her debut at Haydock three weeks ago, sticking to her task well to be beaten just a neck by one who had the benefit of previous experience. That form sets a solid standard for the newcomers in opposition here to meet, and the small 'p' attached to Madame Ambassador's Timeform rating denotes that she is likely to improve with that outing under her belt. Therefore, she rates a confident selection to open her account at the second attempt for Mark Johnston, who is enjoying a good run with 16 winners in the last 14 days.

Legendary Day - 19:45 Leicester

Legendary Day made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark at Nottingham last month, hitting the front entering the final two furlongs and just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by three and a quarter lengths. He now makes the switch back to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from a BHA mark of 77. After all, he is 2 lb clear of his chief danger on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and leaves the impression he may yet have more to offer when the situation demands it.

Cool Spirit - 20:45 Leicester

Cool Spirit produced his best effort for some time to resume winning ways at Musselburgh in April, belatedly taking advantage of a much-reduced mark. Settled in touch in the early stages, he quickly asserted after being produced to lead a furlong, ultimately winning by two and a half lengths. The manner of that victory suggests he is back to something like his best, so an 8 lb higher mark is unlikely to be enough to prevent him from following up given how much higher he was rated in his prime when trained by Richard Fahey.


Smart Stat

GLENCORA - 18:45 Leicester
£20.87 - David Elsworth's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Madame Ambassador @ 1.728/11 in the 17:40 at Leicester
Back Legendary Day @ 2.1411/10 in the 19:45 at Leicester
Back Cool Spirit @ 3.211/5 in the 20:45 at Leicester

Leicester 12th Jun (7f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 12 June, 5.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Madame Ambassador
Pulcheria
Lady Valentine
Ladymac
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leicester 12th Jun (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 12 June, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Legendary Day
Top of the Pops
State Of Bliss
Cuban Cigar
Urban War
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leicester 12th Jun (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 12 June, 8.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cool Spirit
Under Curfew
Atyaaf
Solar Park
Katherine Place
Indian Pursuit
Davids Beauty
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips