Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Killarney on Wednesday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Killarney on Wednesday evening

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Killarney on Wednesday evening...

"...this looks a good opportunity for him to finally get off the mark..."

Timeform on No Show

Tut Tut - 16:55 Killarney

Tut Tut made a promising debut when second in a maiden at Fairyhouse seven weeks ago, running on late to pass the post just half a length behind the winner. That form sets the standard in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is likely to improve with that experience under her belt. Therefore, she rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the second attempt for the Jessica Harrington yard which continues in good nick (85% of horses running to form).

Queen's Speech - 17:55 Killarney

Aidan O'Brien saddles two runners as he seeks a third success in this listed race since 2014. Friendly was a good sixth in the Irish 1000 Guineas back in May, but perhaps the most interesting contender is stablemate Queen's Speech, who shaped a lot better than the bare result when down the field on her reappearance in the Athasi Stakes at the Curragh, leading for most of the way before tiring close home. She had looked a bright prospect when winning her only two-year-old start at the same venue and is well worth another chance to prove herself a smart filly.

No Show - 18:55 Killarney

No Show stepped up on his reappearance when third in a big-field handicap at Naas in April, keeping on well to be beaten only six lengths. He is 2 lb lower in the weights here and remains unexposed at the trip, so this looks a good opportunity for him to finally get off the mark under champion jockey Colin Keane, who can boast a solid 21% strike rate at Killarney in recent seasons.


Smart Stat

SAN MARTINO - 17:25 Killarney
3 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 8 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Tut Tut @ 2.8815/8 in the 16:55 at Killarney
Back Queen's Speech @ 9.08/1 in the 17:55 at Killarney
Back No Show @ 8.515/2 in the 18:55 at Killarney

