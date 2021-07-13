- Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland
- Jockey: Shane Foley
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 9lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Killarney on Wednesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Killarney on Wednesday evening...
"...this looks a good opportunity for him to finally get off the mark..."
Timeform on No Show
Tut Tut made a promising debut when second in a maiden at Fairyhouse seven weeks ago, running on late to pass the post just half a length behind the winner. That form sets the standard in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is likely to improve with that experience under her belt. Therefore, she rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the second attempt for the Jessica Harrington yard which continues in good nick (85% of horses running to form).
Queen's Speech - 17:55 Killarney
Aidan O'Brien saddles two runners as he seeks a third success in this listed race since 2014. Friendly was a good sixth in the Irish 1000 Guineas back in May, but perhaps the most interesting contender is stablemate Queen's Speech, who shaped a lot better than the bare result when down the field on her reappearance in the Athasi Stakes at the Curragh, leading for most of the way before tiring close home. She had looked a bright prospect when winning her only two-year-old start at the same venue and is well worth another chance to prove herself a smart filly.
No Show stepped up on his reappearance when third in a big-field handicap at Naas in April, keeping on well to be beaten only six lengths. He is 2 lb lower in the weights here and remains unexposed at the trip, so this looks a good opportunity for him to finally get off the mark under champion jockey Colin Keane, who can boast a solid 21% strike rate at Killarney in recent seasons.
Smart Stat
SAN MARTINO - 17:25 Killarney
3 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 8 runnings
Recommended bets
Killarney 14th Jul (1m Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 14 July, 4.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tut Tut
|Tuwaiq
|Mannix
|Luxembourg
|Pinar Del Rio
|Snapius
|Play By The Rules
|The Vik
|Easky Maid
Killarney 14th Jul (1m Listed)Show Hide
Wednesday 14 July, 5.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mehnah
|Acanella
|Friendly
|Queens Speech
|Sense Of Style
|Holly Golightly
|Flirting Bridge
|Emaniya
|Neptune Rock
|Lets
|Lady Anner
|Thinking Of You
|Amber Kite
|Secret Pulse
|Sweet Gardenia
|Mother Country
|Maar
Killarney 14th Jul (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 14 July, 6.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Chimeric
|Ask Delaney
|Tashim
|No Show
|Harbanaker
|Miss Jabeam
|Summers Dream
|Shona Mea
|Drummer
|Majestic Matriarch
|Tynamite
|Plum Perfect
|Mulzamm
|Amazing One
|Indiana Grey
|Scorpion Black
|Sanctuary Place
|Berlusconi