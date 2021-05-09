- Trainer: Gearoid O'Loughlin, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Killarney on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Killarney on Monday.
"...remains unexposed over staying trips..."
Timeform on Fag An Bealach
Ben Dundee was only in mid-division in a competitive three-mile handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival, but he ran better than the result would suggest and was still in the mix before his stamina gave way. He will be well suited by this drop in trip and looks well treated over hurdles bearing in mind his much higher mark over fences.
Dual Cheltenham Festival winner Samcro experienced a disappointing campaign last term, pulled up on his final two outings, but this represents a significant drop in class and he can prove a cut above this opposition. He has something to prove at present but has ideal conditions here and can make the most of this nice opportunity.
Fag An Bealach - 19:10 Killarney
Fag An Bealach was unable to land a blow in a competitive handicap chase at the Punchestown Festival but he had previously won the Ulster National in good style, and he remains unexposed over staying trips. Fag An Bealach is 10 lb higher in the weights than when scoring by nine lengths at Downpatrick but he still appears to be on a fair mark, and he has the assistance of Rachael Blackmore in the saddle here.
Smart Stat
Buck's Billionaire - 16:35 Killarney
25% - Willie Mullins' strike rate at Killarney since the start of the 2016/17 season
Recommended bets
