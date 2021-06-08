- Trainer: Hugo Palmer
- Jockey: James Doyle
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: 78
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday.
"She looks well treated turned out under a 5 lb penalty..."
Timeform on Arabic Charm
Ahlawi didn't need to improve on her previous form to open his account in a minor event over this trip at Kempton in November and was well found in the market on handicap debut at Yarmouth in April. That was his first run for five months, and the way he faded in the closing stages suggests the run was needed. He is well worth another chance back on the all-weather.
Arabic Charm lost her way last year, but has looked an improved model since fitted with a hood/tongue strap, winning her last two starts at Chelmsford and Brighton. She produced a clear career-best effort at Brighton last week, breaking well and making every yard of the running, pulling clear of her rivals in the closing stages in good style. She looks well treated turned out under a 5 lb penalty and the hat-trick beckons.
Signal Twenty Nine - 20:00 Kempton
Signal Twenty Nine was well backed and run well on his handicap debut on the all-weather track at Lingfield in April, and may have not been suited by soft ground on his turf debut at the same venue last time. He was again strong in the market on that occasion, and is fancied to fare much better now back on an artificial surface. He definitely has the ability to win a race of this nature.
Smart Stat
Ahlawi - 18:30 Kempton
22% - James Doyle's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK
Recommended bets
Kempton 9th Jun (6f Hcap)
Wednesday 9 June, 6.30pm
Wednesday 9 June, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dream Composer
|Ehrmann
|Great News
|Ahlawi
|Night Narcissus
|Razor Glass
|Army Of India
|Enduring
|Ibn Arabi
Kempton 9th Jun (6f Hcap)
Wednesday 9 June, 7.00pm
Wednesday 9 June, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Arabic Charm
|Ice Station Zebra
|Silent Witness
|The Blue Bower
|Sweet Pursuit
Kempton 9th Jun (1m3f Hcap)
Wednesday 9 June, 8.00pm
Wednesday 9 June, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Summer Valley
|Signal Twenty Nine
|Mr Zee
|Thermal
|Genuine Approval
|On The Right Track
|Minster
|Double Legend
|Savitar
|Scarborough Castle
|Kumasi
|Percys Prince
|Springvale Lad
|Tazaman