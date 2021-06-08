Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform provide the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday.

"She looks well treated turned out under a 5 lb penalty..."

Timeform on Arabic Charm

Ahlawi - 18:30 Kempton

Ahlawi didn't need to improve on her previous form to open his account in a minor event over this trip at Kempton in November and was well found in the market on handicap debut at Yarmouth in April. That was his first run for five months, and the way he faded in the closing stages suggests the run was needed. He is well worth another chance back on the all-weather.

Arabic Charm - 19:00 Kempton

Arabic Charm lost her way last year, but has looked an improved model since fitted with a hood/tongue strap, winning her last two starts at Chelmsford and Brighton. She produced a clear career-best effort at Brighton last week, breaking well and making every yard of the running, pulling clear of her rivals in the closing stages in good style. She looks well treated turned out under a 5 lb penalty and the hat-trick beckons.

Signal Twenty Nine - 20:00 Kempton

Signal Twenty Nine was well backed and run well on his handicap debut on the all-weather track at Lingfield in April, and may have not been suited by soft ground on his turf debut at the same venue last time. He was again strong in the market on that occasion, and is fancied to fare much better now back on an artificial surface. He definitely has the ability to win a race of this nature.

Smart Stat

Ahlawi - 18:30 Kempton

22% - James Doyle's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Recommended bets

Back Ahlawi @ 6.05/1 in the 18:30 at Kempton
Back Arabic Charm @ 2.47/5 in the 19:00 at Kempton
Signal Twenty Nine @ 4.03/1 in the 20:00 at Kempton

Bet slip

Close

