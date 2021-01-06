To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

All-weather lights
Timeform bring you three to back at Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...

"...she looks a big player from just a 1 lb higher mark..."

Timeform on Amtiyaz

Dubai Tigress - 17:10 Kempton

Dubai Tigress didn't show much in three starts in minor events but was much improved when making her handicap debut over six furlongs at Wolverhampton last month, really getting the hang of things in the final furlong and only just failing to overhaul the well-backed winner. Dubai Tigress was unlucky not to finish closer over course and distance last time, and may even had won with a clearer run, so she is well worth another chance from a 4 lb higher mark.

Tampere - 17:45 Kempton

Tampere is proving steadily progressive on the all-weather, producing a career-best effort on her handicap debut over two miles at this course last time, beaten only a neck by an odds-on shot who had the run of the race. She left the impression she would have benefited from a stronger gallop on that occasion, hopefully something she will get here in this bigger field. The step back in trip isn't much of a concern given how strongly she travels and, with Jamie Spencer in the saddle for the first time, a bold bid is expected.

Amtiyaz - 18:15 Kempton

This looks a cracking staying handicap and preference is for the lightly-raced Amtiyaz who has been very progressive on the all-weather this winter. She only finished third, but she produced a career best on her first try at two miles over course and distance last time, and was unlucky not to finish closer, too. Amtiyaz travelled strongly and was making headway when getting blocked in her run two furlongs out, having to switch but staying on strongly once in the clear. There should be more to come from here and she looks a big player from just a 1 lb higher mark.

Smart Stat

Amtiyaz - 18:15 Kempton

24% - John Gosden's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2017 season (saddles *AMTIYAZ*)

Recommended bets

Dubai Tigress - 17:10 Kempton
Tampere - 17:45 Kempton
Amtiyaz - 18:15 Kempton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kemp 6th Jan (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 6 January, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Nortonthorpe Boy
Dubai Tigress
Banoffee
Decadent
Rainbow Sign
Gypsy Boy
Iesha
Major J
Zankala
Smokey Malone
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 6th Jan (1m4f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 6 January, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Great Esteem
Tampere
Diamond Gait
Tex Australia
Supakalanistic
Shalott
Thibault
Lunar Bounty
Countess Reach
Montaqem
Cooder
Grandbob
Test Ride
Juriste
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 6th Jan (2m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 6 January, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Amtiyaz
Rock Eagle
True Destiny
Outbox
Lucky Deal
Who Dares Wins
Stargazer
Kangaroo Valley
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles