Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Dubai Tigress - 17:10 Kempton

Dubai Tigress didn't show much in three starts in minor events but was much improved when making her handicap debut over six furlongs at Wolverhampton last month, really getting the hang of things in the final furlong and only just failing to overhaul the well-backed winner. Dubai Tigress was unlucky not to finish closer over course and distance last time, and may even had won with a clearer run, so she is well worth another chance from a 4 lb higher mark.

No. 2 (6) Dubai Tigress SBK 10/3 EXC 5.1 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 60

Tampere - 17:45 Kempton

Tampere is proving steadily progressive on the all-weather, producing a career-best effort on her handicap debut over two miles at this course last time, beaten only a neck by an odds-on shot who had the run of the race. She left the impression she would have benefited from a stronger gallop on that occasion, hopefully something she will get here in this bigger field. The step back in trip isn't much of a concern given how strongly she travels and, with Jamie Spencer in the saddle for the first time, a bold bid is expected.

No. 13 (4) Tampere (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Amtiyaz - 18:15 Kempton

This looks a cracking staying handicap and preference is for the lightly-raced Amtiyaz who has been very progressive on the all-weather this winter. She only finished third, but she produced a career best on her first try at two miles over course and distance last time, and was unlucky not to finish closer, too. Amtiyaz travelled strongly and was making headway when getting blocked in her run two furlongs out, having to switch but staying on strongly once in the clear. There should be more to come from here and she looks a big player from just a 1 lb higher mark.