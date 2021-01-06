- Trainer: William Knight
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...
"...she looks a big player from just a 1 lb higher mark..."
Timeform on Amtiyaz
Dubai Tigress didn't show much in three starts in minor events but was much improved when making her handicap debut over six furlongs at Wolverhampton last month, really getting the hang of things in the final furlong and only just failing to overhaul the well-backed winner. Dubai Tigress was unlucky not to finish closer over course and distance last time, and may even had won with a clearer run, so she is well worth another chance from a 4 lb higher mark.
Tampere is proving steadily progressive on the all-weather, producing a career-best effort on her handicap debut over two miles at this course last time, beaten only a neck by an odds-on shot who had the run of the race. She left the impression she would have benefited from a stronger gallop on that occasion, hopefully something she will get here in this bigger field. The step back in trip isn't much of a concern given how strongly she travels and, with Jamie Spencer in the saddle for the first time, a bold bid is expected.
This looks a cracking staying handicap and preference is for the lightly-raced Amtiyaz who has been very progressive on the all-weather this winter. She only finished third, but she produced a career best on her first try at two miles over course and distance last time, and was unlucky not to finish closer, too. Amtiyaz travelled strongly and was making headway when getting blocked in her run two furlongs out, having to switch but staying on strongly once in the clear. There should be more to come from here and she looks a big player from just a 1 lb higher mark.
Smart Stat
Amtiyaz - 18:15 Kempton
24% - John Gosden's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2017 season (saddles *AMTIYAZ*)
Recommended bets
Dubai Tigress - 17:10 Kempton
Tampere - 17:45 Kempton
Amtiyaz - 18:15 Kempton
Kemp 6th Jan (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 6 January, 5.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nortonthorpe Boy
|Dubai Tigress
|Banoffee
|Decadent
|Rainbow Sign
|Gypsy Boy
|Iesha
|Major J
|Zankala
|Smokey Malone
Kemp 6th Jan (1m4f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 6 January, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Great Esteem
|Tampere
|Diamond Gait
|Tex Australia
|Supakalanistic
|Shalott
|Thibault
|Lunar Bounty
|Countess Reach
|Montaqem
|Cooder
|Grandbob
|Test Ride
|Juriste
Kemp 6th Jan (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 6 January, 6.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Amtiyaz
|Rock Eagle
|True Destiny
|Outbox
|Lucky Deal
|Who Dares Wins
|Stargazer
|Kangaroo Valley