Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday.
"...shaped much better than the bare result when last seen finishing third over this course and distance..."
Timeform on Tiger Crusade
Thunder Love is bred to be useful (by Profitable and a half-sister to several winners) and duly showed plenty of ability when making a successful debut over this course and distance five weeks ago. She was never far away and quickly forged clear after being produced to lead entering the final furlong, ultimately winning easily by five lengths. That form sets a high bar here for the newcomers to try and meet, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that Thunder Love is open to more improvement. She can defy a penalty to maintain her unbeaten record.
Sense of Romance - 18:10 Kempton
Sense of Romance is threatening to come good soon and looks to hold sound claims here if building on an encouraging fourth at Lingfield nine days ago. She fared much the best of those who were held up on that occasion, recording a notably fast closing sectional as she stayed on strongly to reduce the deficit to only two lengths at the line. That was just the fifth start of her career and there is no doubt she remains with potential under the right conditions. She has already shown enough to suggest that a BHA mark of 69 is workable, so this looks a good opportunity for her to gain a deserved first win.
Tiger Crusade shaped much better than the bare result when last seen finishing third over this course and distance in November, looking unlucky not to win given how things developed. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, he was just starting to make headway when repeatedly finding his path blocked in the straight, only getting into the clear once it was too late. Still beaten less than two lengths, Tiger Crusade can race from the same mark here and should mount a bold bid to gain compensation if returning in the same sort of form after six months on the sidelines.
Smart Stat
RISAALAAT - 18:40 Kempton
£20.62 - Mark Walford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
