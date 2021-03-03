Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Evasive Power - 19:20 Kempton

Evasive Power had hinted at a return to form when fifth over this course and distance in January, just left with too much to do after a tardy start on that occasion, but he proved himself just about as good as ever to end his losing run under the same conditions last time, getting the better of a thriving rival as he stayed on to lead approaching the final half furlong. He remains well treated under a 5 lb penalty and has a strong chance of following up.

No. 8 (8) Evasive Power (Usa) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Robyn Brisland

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 71

Stormy Melody - 19:50 Kempton

Back under a fully-fledged rider at Wolverhampton last time, Stormy Melody took advantage of a career-low mark to regain the winning thread under Franny Norton, just holding on from a potentially leniently treated one returning from a lengthy absence. A 4 lb rise for that success still leaves Strom Melody on a fair mark, particularly based on his old form, and he boasts excellent claims from an ideal draw.

No. 7 (2) Storm Melody SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Ali Stronge

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 61

Be Fair - 20:20 Kempton

Two wins from his five runs on the all-weather last year, including once over this course and distance, Be Fair is probably best not too harshly judged on his most recent form, in need of the run after a five-month absence at this venue in January, and not seen to best effect on Southwell's fibresand surface last time. He may well bounce back returned to polytrack though, and he looks worth siding with to capitalise on his handy mark in what looks a weak contest.