- Trainer: Roger Varian
- Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 100
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...
"He makes plenty of appeal now handicapping..."
Timeform on Premier Power
Premier Power went close on debut at Newmarket in August last year and put up a big figure when winning a course and distance minor event on his next start. He had three next-time-out winners in behind him that day, and was sent off at prohibitive odds on his return at Lingfield in August, not having to improve to easily beat a subsequent winner. He makes plenty of appeal now handicapping with further progress on the cards.
Johnny Drama continues to go from strength to strength on the all-weather, winning a couple of handicaps at this course with plenty in hand last month before completing a hat-trick on unfavourable terms in a minor event at Southwell last week. He took really well to the fibresand, but just looks progressive on artificial surfaces in general, and he is hard to ignore in this sort of form. There is a chance that this may come quick enough, but he barely came off the bridle last time, and will continue to take all the beating.
Family Fortunes - 19:30 Kempton
It could be worth taking a chance on Family Fortunes, who goes well at this track and is beginning to look very well handicapped. Admittedly, he is on a lengthy losing run, his last win coming over this course and distance in February 2019. But, that win came from a 7 lb lower mark, and a good-value claimer has been booked to take a further 5 lb off. Family Fortunes is entitled to strip fitter for this on his first start since June, but his likely odds more than compensate for that.
Smart Stat
Family Fortunes – 19:30 Kempton
£85.00 - Michael Madgwick's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Recommended bets
Premier Power – 18:00 Kempton
Johnny Drama – 18:30 Kempton
Family Fortunes – 19:30 Kempton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Kempton 2nd Dec (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 December, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Premier Power
|Soldiers Minute
|Amarillo Star
|Typhoon Ten
|Brian The Snail
|Equitation
|Recon Mission
|Tawny Port
Kempton 2nd Dec (1m4f Listed)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 December, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Johnny Drama
|Sinjaari
|Sextant
|Snapraeceps
|Tribal Craft
|Red Verdon
|Jeremiah
|Sagrada Familia
|Dono Di Dio
Kempton 2nd Dec (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 December, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Elmejor
|Cemhaan
|Delicate Kiss
|Light Up Our Stars
|Mr Tyrrell
|Family Fortunes
|Lapidary
|Espresso Freddo
|Ballard Down