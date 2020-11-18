Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Run Forrest Run - 16:25 Kempton

Run Forrest Run ran right up to his best when second over course and distance three weeks ago, proving no match for the unexposed winner but pulling clear of the rest. That was a career-best performance and he remains one to be interested in from only 2 lb higher in the weights, with further improvement not out of the question given how unexposed he is on the all-weather.

No. 7 (6) Run Forrest Run (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: George Baker

Jockey: Nicola Currie

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 66

Johan - 18:55 Kempton

Johan has won three of his five starts this season, notably taking his form to another level when winning a competitive handicap on his all-weather debut at Chelmsford last time. He looked a natural on his first start on an artificial surface, travelling fluently and kicking on in the straight, keeping on well to land the spoils by three lengths in ready fashion. He looks ready for this step up in grade now and should take plenty of beating despite his wide draw.

No. 8 (10) Johan SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

My Boy Sepoy - 20:30 Kempton

My Boy Sepoy is on a lengthy losing run, but he has fallen to an attractive mark and could be ready to take advantage if building on his latest effort. He wasn't seen to best effect over a longer trip at this track, racing keenly in rear and then not getting the clearest run when trying to make headway two furlongs out. He seems to be building up to something and makes plenty of appeal from 2 lb lower in the weights.