Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening

Timeform select the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday evening...

"...has fallen to an attractive mark and could be ready to take advantage..."

Timeform on My Boy Sepoy

Run Forrest Run - 16:25 Kempton

Run Forrest Run ran right up to his best when second over course and distance three weeks ago, proving no match for the unexposed winner but pulling clear of the rest. That was a career-best performance and he remains one to be interested in from only 2 lb higher in the weights, with further improvement not out of the question given how unexposed he is on the all-weather.

Johan - 18:55 Kempton

Johan has won three of his five starts this season, notably taking his form to another level when winning a competitive handicap on his all-weather debut at Chelmsford last time. He looked a natural on his first start on an artificial surface, travelling fluently and kicking on in the straight, keeping on well to land the spoils by three lengths in ready fashion. He looks ready for this step up in grade now and should take plenty of beating despite his wide draw.

My Boy Sepoy - 20:30 Kempton

My Boy Sepoy is on a lengthy losing run, but he has fallen to an attractive mark and could be ready to take advantage if building on his latest effort. He wasn't seen to best effect over a longer trip at this track, racing keenly in rear and then not getting the clearest run when trying to make headway two furlongs out. He seems to be building up to something and makes plenty of appeal from 2 lb lower in the weights.


Smart Stat

REBEL'S ROMANCE - 17:55 Kempton
26% - William Buick's strike rate at Kempton

Recommended bets

Run Forrest Run - 16:25 Kempton
Johan - 18:55 Kempton
My Boy Sepoy - 20:30 Kempton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wednesday 18 November, 4.25pm

Wednesday 18 November, 6.55pm

Wednesday 18 November, 8.30pm

