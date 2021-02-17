Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Raging Rascal - 16:45 Kempton

Raging Rascal nearly caused a huge shock on debut at Goodwood in August, sent off at 66/1 and only beaten half a length in second by the eventual winner. There is plenty of stamina in his pedigree, so it is surprising that he makes his return from six months off again over seven furlongs, but he sets a tall standard on form and is the one to beat.

No. 5 (6) Raging Rascal (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.98 Trainer: Tom Ward

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Tinto - 17:15 Kempton

Tinto has been shaping better than the bare result on the all-weather recently, and figures on a fair mark now back in a handicap. Tinto recorded an above-average closing sectional at Lingfield last time, not getting the clearest of runs on the inner but finishing with a flourish once in the clear. He is almost certainly in better form than his recent figures suggest and will be better suited by this track (had a good record here).

No. 3 (8) Tinto SBK 15/4 EXC 5 Trainer: Amanda Perrett

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 101

Stormbomber - 19:20 Kempton

This looks wide open so a chance is taken on Stormbomber, who hasn't won since October 2019, but has now fallen 7 lb below that winning mark, and ran his best race for a while when finishing fourth over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield last time. Judged by that run he won't mind the drop back to a mile now, while the reapplication of cheekpieces could eke out more, too, so he looks a solid contender.