To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Details on our Free Bet offer

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Kempton
Timeform provide three bets from Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...

"...will be better suited by this track..."

Timeform on Tinto

Raging Rascal - 16:45 Kempton

Raging Rascal nearly caused a huge shock on debut at Goodwood in August, sent off at 66/1 and only beaten half a length in second by the eventual winner. There is plenty of stamina in his pedigree, so it is surprising that he makes his return from six months off again over seven furlongs, but he sets a tall standard on form and is the one to beat.

Tinto - 17:15 Kempton

Tinto has been shaping better than the bare result on the all-weather recently, and figures on a fair mark now back in a handicap. Tinto recorded an above-average closing sectional at Lingfield last time, not getting the clearest of runs on the inner but finishing with a flourish once in the clear. He is almost certainly in better form than his recent figures suggest and will be better suited by this track (had a good record here).

Stormbomber - 19:20 Kempton

This looks wide open so a chance is taken on Stormbomber, who hasn't won since October 2019, but has now fallen 7 lb below that winning mark, and ran his best race for a while when finishing fourth over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield last time. Judged by that run he won't mind the drop back to a mile now, while the reapplication of cheekpieces could eke out more, too, so he looks a solid contender.

Smart Stat

Tinto – 17:15 Kempton

20% - Joe Fanning's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Raging Rascal – 16:45 Kempton
Tinto – 17:15 Kempton
Stormbomber – 19:20 Kempton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kemp 17th Feb (7f Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 17 February, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Raging Rascal
Rogue Force
Hemsworth
Soyuz
Her Way
Kodi Gold
Alcazan
Business Flight
Noir Dame
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 17th Feb (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 17 February, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Premier Power
Tinto
Brian The Snail
Streamline
Ghaith
May Sonic
Nigel Nott
Tawny Port
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 17th Feb (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 17 February, 7.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Run After Genesis
Stormbomber
Agent of Fortune
Roller
Raha
Omran
Dangerous Ends
The Game Of Life
Harbour Storm
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles