- Trainer: Tom Ward
- Jockey: Richard Kingscote
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 11lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...
"...will be better suited by this track..."
Timeform on Tinto
Raging Rascal nearly caused a huge shock on debut at Goodwood in August, sent off at 66/1 and only beaten half a length in second by the eventual winner. There is plenty of stamina in his pedigree, so it is surprising that he makes his return from six months off again over seven furlongs, but he sets a tall standard on form and is the one to beat.
Tinto has been shaping better than the bare result on the all-weather recently, and figures on a fair mark now back in a handicap. Tinto recorded an above-average closing sectional at Lingfield last time, not getting the clearest of runs on the inner but finishing with a flourish once in the clear. He is almost certainly in better form than his recent figures suggest and will be better suited by this track (had a good record here).
This looks wide open so a chance is taken on Stormbomber, who hasn't won since October 2019, but has now fallen 7 lb below that winning mark, and ran his best race for a while when finishing fourth over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield last time. Judged by that run he won't mind the drop back to a mile now, while the reapplication of cheekpieces could eke out more, too, so he looks a solid contender.
Smart Stat
Tinto – 17:15 Kempton
20% - Joe Fanning's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK
Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Raging Rascal – 16:45 Kempton
Tinto – 17:15 Kempton
Stormbomber – 19:20 Kempton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Kemp 17th Feb (7f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 17 February, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Raging Rascal
|Rogue Force
|Hemsworth
|Soyuz
|Her Way
|Kodi Gold
|Alcazan
|Business Flight
|Noir Dame
Kemp 17th Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 17 February, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Premier Power
|Tinto
|Brian The Snail
|Streamline
|Ghaith
|May Sonic
|Nigel Nott
|Tawny Port
Kemp 17th Feb (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 17 February, 7.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Run After Genesis
|Stormbomber
|Agent of Fortune
|Roller
|Raha
|Omran
|Dangerous Ends
|The Game Of Life
|Harbour Storm