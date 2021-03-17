Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Gloves Lynch - 18:50 Kempton

This looks a competitive handicap, but Gloves Lynch has returned to form lately, and will remain of interest from this sort of mark. He remains with just a maiden win to his name which came for Gordon Elliott at Carlisle in August 2018, but he has been competitive from much higher marks in the past, and probably wasn't suited by a more forceful ride over this trip at Lingfield last time. Gloves Lynch goes in first-time cheekpieces now, and this race could set up nicely for him if reverted to his usual patient tactics.

No. 5 (2) Gloves Lynch SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Michael Wigham

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 79

Vibrance - 19:20 Kempton

All four of Vibrance's wins have come over this course and distance and she proved at least as good as ever when finishing runner-up to a near-smart rival who had returned to form last time. Vibrance proved she is evidently still competitive from a mark in the high-80s, typically travelling fluently and sent into the lead around two furlongs from home. She could only stay on at the same pace in the final furlong, but there doesn't appear to be many ahead of their mark in this line-up, and another bold bid looks assured under an excellent claimer.

No. 2 (5) Vibrance SBK 85/40 EXC 3.4 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

Alnasherat - 19:50 Kempton

Alnasherat is on his third trainer already, but has shaped very well on both starts for this yard after being purchased for 1,500 guineas. New connections gelded him straight away, and showed his best form to date when finishing second to a well-handicapped sort at Newcastle in January. He also shaped better than his finishing position suggests at Lingfield last time, forced wide throughout but staying on well in the straight. There's no doubt he is fairly handicapped and this is an easier assigment than he faced last time.