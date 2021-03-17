- Trainer: Michael Wigham
- Jockey: Franny Norton
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 79
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday evening.
"...another bold bid looks assured under an excellent claimer..."
Timeform on Vibrance
This looks a competitive handicap, but Gloves Lynch has returned to form lately, and will remain of interest from this sort of mark. He remains with just a maiden win to his name which came for Gordon Elliott at Carlisle in August 2018, but he has been competitive from much higher marks in the past, and probably wasn't suited by a more forceful ride over this trip at Lingfield last time. Gloves Lynch goes in first-time cheekpieces now, and this race could set up nicely for him if reverted to his usual patient tactics.
All four of Vibrance's wins have come over this course and distance and she proved at least as good as ever when finishing runner-up to a near-smart rival who had returned to form last time. Vibrance proved she is evidently still competitive from a mark in the high-80s, typically travelling fluently and sent into the lead around two furlongs from home. She could only stay on at the same pace in the final furlong, but there doesn't appear to be many ahead of their mark in this line-up, and another bold bid looks assured under an excellent claimer.
Alnasherat is on his third trainer already, but has shaped very well on both starts for this yard after being purchased for 1,500 guineas. New connections gelded him straight away, and showed his best form to date when finishing second to a well-handicapped sort at Newcastle in January. He also shaped better than his finishing position suggests at Lingfield last time, forced wide throughout but staying on well in the straight. There's no doubt he is fairly handicapped and this is an easier assigment than he faced last time.
Smart Stat
Alnasherat - 19:50 Kempton
£56.45 - Adam West's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
