Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

Woo Woo - 16:15 Kempton

Admittedly, Woo Woo has shown next to nothing in minor events so far, failing to beat a rival home over seven furlongs at Lingfield last time, but there is reason to think she can do better now handicapping over a shorter trip. She again showed plenty of speed to make the running, shaken up entering the straight but dropping back through the field at the furlong marker. Woo Woo clearly has ability, and starts life in handicaps from a basement mark, so she could be worth chancing at the prices with the cheekpieces back on.

No. 6 (10) Woo Woo SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Mick Quinn

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 50

Year of The Dragon - 18:20 Kempton

Year of The Dragon cost only €8,000 as a yearling and started at odds of 200/1 on debut in a course and distance minor event last month. However, he belied those big odds and offered plenty to work on, settled travelling well in midfield and staying on well in the closing stages to finish behind a couple of promising sorts. The fifth home has already won his next start and Year of The Dragon sets a good standard on form in this field. There should be improvement forthcoming now and he can make a winning start for William Knight.

No. 9 (7) Year Of The Dragon (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.95 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

Figeac - 20:20 Kempton

Figeac belatedly opened his account for these connections in good style at Lingfield last week, taking advantage of a falling mark under a brilliant ride from Adam Kirby, who rides that track so well. That was the first time Kirby had ridden Figeac and he took up the running down the back straight before releasing his trademark kick on the bend around three furlongs from home, quickly putting distance between him and his rivals and kept on going well. Such tactics won't be as easy to replicate here, but he is well in turned out under a 4 lb penalty and he is fancied to follow up in what looks a lesser race.