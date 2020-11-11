- Trainer: John Gosden
- Jockey: Robert Havlin
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform pick out the best three bets at Kempton on Wednesday evening...
"...should have plenty more to offer on the all-weather this winter given her US pedigree..."
Timeform on Razor Glass
Desert Flyer looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Newcastle last December, just needing to be kept up to her work to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. That form could hardly have worked out better, with the runner-up, third, fourth and fifth all going on to win races this season. Admittedly, it's a slight concern that we haven't seen Desert Flyer since, but she's in the right hands to go on progressing and is fancied to defy a penalty here on her way to bigger and better things.
Sparkling Olly - 18:35 Kempton
Sparkling Olly proved better than ever when second on her most recent outing at Sandown in September, racing enthusiastically in front and only losing out in the final strides. She was ultimately beaten just a head, with the first two pulling clear of a subsequent winner in third. Sparkling Olly is tactically versatile and may yet prove capable of better still, so this looks a good opportunity for her to go one better from only 4 lb higher, representing the Ralph Beckett yard that continues in top form (seven winners from last 23 runners).
Razor Glass confirmed her debut promise to get off the mark over this course and distance last month, hitting the front over a furlong out and keeping going well to win by three lengths. Robert Cowell is an expert trainer of sprinters and Razor Glass appeals as one who should have plenty more to offer on the all-weather this winter given her US pedigree, so it will be no surprise if she proves herself better than a BHA mark of 76 at the first attempt.
Smart Stat
NINE TALES - 16:00 Kempton
21% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Kempton since the start of the 2016 season
Recommended bets
Desert Flyer - 17:05 Kempton
Sparkling Olly - 18:35 Kempton
Razor Glass - 19:05 Kempton
