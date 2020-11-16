Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Monday

Sargasso Sea - 17:00 Kempton

Sargasso Sea was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups last year, and made an encouraging debut at Newcastle last month, beaten only by a previous winner who is going the right way. She made smooth progress and two furlongs out and looked the likeliest winner a furlong from home. Sargasso Sea will have come on plenty for that initial experience and looks a big player.

No. 12 (1) Sargasso Sea SBK 1/1 EXC 2.2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Out of Reason - 17:30 Kempton

Out of Reason showed ability in a couple of minor events, but was much improved making his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last time, narrowly beaten only by his better fancied stablemate. Neither the winner or Out of Reason were seen to best effect, either, making headway over a furlong out but having to wait for a gap to open before keeping on well. Out of Reason just failed to reel the winner in, but should have even more to offer and looks ahead of his mark.

No. 7 (6) Out Of Reason SBK 7/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 74

Benny And The Jets - 18:00 Kempton

Benny And The Jets shaped as though still on a fair mark when finishing second to a course specialist over course and distance last time, run down late on after looking the winner in the final furlong. That was his first start at six furlongs this year, and while he has plenty of speed, he is clearly just as effective at this trip and seems sure to go well again.