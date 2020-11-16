Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Monday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton all-weather
Sargasso Sea - 17:00 Kempton

Sargasso Sea was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups last year, and made an encouraging debut at Newcastle last month, beaten only by a previous winner who is going the right way. She made smooth progress and two furlongs out and looked the likeliest winner a furlong from home. Sargasso Sea will have come on plenty for that initial experience and looks a big player.

Out of Reason - 17:30 Kempton

Out of Reason showed ability in a couple of minor events, but was much improved making his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last time, narrowly beaten only by his better fancied stablemate. Neither the winner or Out of Reason were seen to best effect, either, making headway over a furlong out but having to wait for a gap to open before keeping on well. Out of Reason just failed to reel the winner in, but should have even more to offer and looks ahead of his mark.

Benny And The Jets - 18:00 Kempton

Benny And The Jets shaped as though still on a fair mark when finishing second to a course specialist over course and distance last time, run down late on after looking the winner in the final furlong. That was his first start at six furlongs this year, and while he has plenty of speed, he is clearly just as effective at this trip and seems sure to go well again.

Smart Stat

Benny And The Jets - 18:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - James Doyle's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Kemp 16th Nov (1m Mdn Stks)

Monday 16 November, 5.00pm

Sargasso Sea
Dollar Bid
Lovers Moon
Wait For The Lord
Foreshore
Flyin Solo
Joyfilly
Small Pianist
Cooder
Brute Force
Sirbowtieman
Kemp 16th Nov (1m Nursery)

Monday 16 November, 5.30pm

Aleas
Out Of Reason
Surprise Picture
Little Kitten
Woke Media
Apres Dark
Fairmac
Mickydee
Dark Motive
Wholelotafun
Kemp 16th Nov (6f Hcap)

Monday 16 November, 6.00pm

Jonah Jones
Benny And The Jets
Typhoon Ten
Melodic Charm
Total Commitment
Frozen Ocean
Count Otto
Lancelot Du Lac
The Cruising Lord
Deputise
