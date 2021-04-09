To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Friday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Kempton on Friday evening

Timeform select the three best bets at Kempton on Friday evening.

"He now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 85..."

Timeform on Breath of Sun

Painless Potter - 17:05 Kempton

Painless Potter was highly tried as a two-year-old, notably finishing fifth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, and he returned after eight months off and a gelding operation with a good fourth in a maiden at Lingfield last time. He attempted to make all at Lingfield and stuck to his task well after being headed inside the final furlong to be beaten just a length. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks an excellent opportunity for him to gain a deserved first win.

Red Square - 17:40 Kempton

Red Square made plenty of appeal on pedigree (by Frankel out of a half-sister to the smart Lustrous Light) and duly shaped with plenty of promise when second on her debut at Lingfield last month, being beaten only two lengths behind Lost Eden. That rival gave the form a boost when winning his next start over the same course and distance by nine lengths, while the third has also run well in defeat since. Red Square is in excellent hands and looks sure to progress, all of which identifies her as very much one to bear in mind in this maiden.

Breath of Sun - 19:10 Kempton

Breath of Sun is unbeaten in two starts over six furlongs at Lingfield, winning a novice event on his debut in January and then barely needing to improve to follow up in a similar contest six weeks later. He showed a good attitude under pressure on the last occasion, getting on top close home to land the spoils by a short head. He now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 85, with the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denoting that he is still open to more improvement.

Smart Stat

BREATH OF SUN - 19:10 Kempton
16% - Clive Cox's strike rate with handicap debutants

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Painless Potter @3.39/4 in the 17:05 at Kempton
Back Red Square @4.03/1 in the 17:40 at Kempton
Back Breath of Sun @3.02/1 in the 19:10 at Kempton

Kempton 9th Apr (7f Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Friday 9 April, 5.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sun Festival
Painless Potter
El Picaro
Helluvaboy
Storm Catcher
Serenhill
Moment Critique
Swiss Rowe
Broughtons Chief
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 9th Apr (1m3f Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Friday 9 April, 5.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Quenelle Dor
Red Square
Moselle Valley
Pretty Fair
Orderofsuccession
Seastar
Lady Allegro
On The Nose
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 9th Apr (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 9 April, 7.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dragon Symbol
Breath Of Sun
Jadwal
Intrusive
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles