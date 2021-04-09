Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Friday

Painless Potter - 17:05 Kempton

Painless Potter was highly tried as a two-year-old, notably finishing fifth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, and he returned after eight months off and a gelding operation with a good fourth in a maiden at Lingfield last time. He attempted to make all at Lingfield and stuck to his task well after being headed inside the final furlong to be beaten just a length. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks an excellent opportunity for him to gain a deserved first win.

Red Square - 17:40 Kempton

Red Square made plenty of appeal on pedigree (by Frankel out of a half-sister to the smart Lustrous Light) and duly shaped with plenty of promise when second on her debut at Lingfield last month, being beaten only two lengths behind Lost Eden. That rival gave the form a boost when winning his next start over the same course and distance by nine lengths, while the third has also run well in defeat since. Red Square is in excellent hands and looks sure to progress, all of which identifies her as very much one to bear in mind in this maiden.

Breath of Sun - 19:10 Kempton

Breath of Sun is unbeaten in two starts over six furlongs at Lingfield, winning a novice event on his debut in January and then barely needing to improve to follow up in a similar contest six weeks later. He showed a good attitude under pressure on the last occasion, getting on top close home to land the spoils by a short head. He now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 85, with the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denoting that he is still open to more improvement.

