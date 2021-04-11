Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kelso on Sunday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform select the three best bets at Kelso on Sunday.

"The step up in trip and re-fitting of cheekpieces can help..."

Timeform on Scoop The Pot

Scoop The Pot - 14:31 Kelso

Scoop The Pot isn't getting any younger, but he was rated much higher than this at his peak, and is worth chancing in an open event having shaped well in second at this course last time. He became outpaced as the race began in earnest, but stayed on well enough to suggest he is still in good form. The step up in trip and re-fitting of cheekpieces can help him here and he looks the one to beat.

On A Promise - 15:36 Kelso

On A Promise was a progressive staying hurdler for Nicky Richards in 2017/18 but has been lightly raced over fences in more recent times. He opened his account over fences on his first start for Keith Dalgleish at Musselburgh in December and quickly bounced back from a poor effort when finishing runner-up to an in-form sort at Doncaster last time. On A Promise lost little in defeat that day, and remains fairly treated able to race from the same mark, so will remain of interest.

Well Educated - 17:11 Kelso

This doesn't look the deepest bumper and it looks a good opportunity for Well Educated to open his account. He has shaped well in two starts so far, not improving as much as expected when second at Newcastle last time, but still running a nice race in what was a stronger race than this. There could still be more to come from him and he looks the one to beat under Brian Hughes.

Smart Stat

Presentandcounting - 14:00 Kelso

2 - Donald McCain's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Bet slip

Close

