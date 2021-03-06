To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kelso on Saturday

Racing at Kelso
Timeform provide three bets from Kelso on Saturday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Kelso on Saturday...

"...he remains with the potential for more to come under the right circumstances."

Timeform on The Shunter

Mega Yeats - 14:05 Kelso

Mega Yeats was a fairly useful hurdler for Ruth Jefferson, winning two of her first three races over sticks in 2018/19, and shaping well in a couple of good handicaps last season. She made a very encouraging start for her new trainer Mark Walford when second in a jumpers' bumper at Kempton last month, proving she retains plenty of ability on her first outing for 14 months, and there are lots to like about her chances now back racing over timber.

The Shunter - 15:15 Kelso

The Shunter has proved a different proposition since joining Emmet Mullins's yard, and he duly notched a third success for his new trainer in a strong Cheltenham handicap hurdle in November, landing a gamble in a race run ideally for him. He backed that up with a solid third in a valuable race over fences at Leopardstown last month, doing well to get back up for a place having briefly been outpaced at the second last, and he remains with the potential for more to come under the right circumstances. This switch back to hurdles should do him no harm and he merits plenty of respect in his current form.

Eclair D'ainay - 15:50 Kelso

Eclair D'ainay has taken extremely well to chasing, opening his account over fences at the first attempt at Chepstow in November, looking a natural over the larger obstacles as he ran out a 10-length winner, and he quickly bounced back from a fall at Wetherby when resuming winning ways over this course and distance last month, doing well having always been in the firing line. There ought to be more still to come from him and a 7 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop him going in again.

Smart Stat

THE SHUNTER - 15:15 Kelso
£12.15 - Emmet Mullins's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card

Get up to £20 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can still get up to £20 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Mega Yeats - 14:05 Kelso
The Shunter - 15:15 Kelso
Eclair D'ainay - 15:50 Kelso

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kelso 6th Mar (2m5f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 6 March, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Torn And Frayed
Mega Yeats
Flash Collonges
Sebastopol
Weather Front
War Lord
Sail Away
Taxmeifyoucan
Battle Of Wills
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kelso 6th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 6 March, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Shunter
Faivoir
Tommys Oscar
Solo
Night Edition
Hunters Call
Orkan
Christopher Wood
Scardura
Voix Du Reve
Blakeney Point
Playa Blanca
Newtown Boy
Locker Room Talk
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kelso 6th Mar (2m1f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 6 March, 3.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Eclair Dainay
Cedar Hill
Eritage
Vado Forte
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles