Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kelso on Saturday

Mega Yeats - 14:05 Kelso

Mega Yeats was a fairly useful hurdler for Ruth Jefferson, winning two of her first three races over sticks in 2018/19, and shaping well in a couple of good handicaps last season. She made a very encouraging start for her new trainer Mark Walford when second in a jumpers' bumper at Kempton last month, proving she retains plenty of ability on her first outing for 14 months, and there are lots to like about her chances now back racing over timber.

No. 9 Mega Yeats (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Jamie Hamilton

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 124

The Shunter - 15:15 Kelso

The Shunter has proved a different proposition since joining Emmet Mullins's yard, and he duly notched a third success for his new trainer in a strong Cheltenham handicap hurdle in November, landing a gamble in a race run ideally for him. He backed that up with a solid third in a valuable race over fences at Leopardstown last month, doing well to get back up for a place having briefly been outpaced at the second last, and he remains with the potential for more to come under the right circumstances. This switch back to hurdles should do him no harm and he merits plenty of respect in his current form.

No. 6 The Shunter (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Alain Cawley

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 135

Eclair D'ainay - 15:50 Kelso

Eclair D'ainay has taken extremely well to chasing, opening his account over fences at the first attempt at Chepstow in November, looking a natural over the larger obstacles as he ran out a 10-length winner, and he quickly bounced back from a fall at Wetherby when resuming winning ways over this course and distance last month, doing well having always been in the firing line. There ought to be more still to come from him and a 7 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop him going in again.