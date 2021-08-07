To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Sunday

Haydock
There is plenty of competitive action at Haydock on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Haydock on Sunday...

"...he seems sure to launch another bold bid..."

Timeform on Ghathanfar

Ghathanfar - 16:25 Haydock

Ghathanfar is a very consistent sort whose third-place finish at York last time looks strong form as the winner followed up in a competitive event at Windsor on Monday and the runner-up has since won the Stewards' Cup consolation race. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights for that solid effort and, though this is seriously competitive, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Penywern Taverner - 17:20 Haydock

Penywern Taverner's sales price doubled at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he has run to a similar level on all three of his starts so far this season. He proved his stamina for this trip when hitting the frame in a minor event at Salisbury four weeks ago and he rates the type that can do better now tackling handicaps. His handicap mark looks fair enough and the addition of first-time cheekpieces plus the useful 5 lb claim of his rider should make him competitive.

Croeso Cymraeg - 18:15 Haydock

Croeso Cymraeg is a seven-year-old now but is still improving judged by his form this season, winning with plenty in hand at Leicester in June and running at least as well in defeat when beaten only by a subsequent winner at Carlisle last time. He appears to go on any ground so conditions shouldn't be a problem, and he will be well suited by the demands this race will bring (likes to be produced at the last minute).

Recommended bets

Back Ghathanfar @ 8.07/1 in the 16:25 at Haydock
Back Penywern Taverner @ 7.06/1 in the 17:20 at Haydock
Back Croeso Cymraeg @ 8.515/2 in the 18:15 at Haydock

Haydock 8th Aug (6f Hcap)

Sunday 8 August, 4.25pm

Jordan Electrics
John Kirkup
Phoenix Star
Ghathanfar
Lezardrieux
Illusionist
Triggered
Flying Pursuit
Danzan
Brian The Snail
True Mason
Call Me Ginger
Lincoln Park
East Street Revue
Rayong
Redrosezorro
Hyde Park Barracks
Haydock 8th Aug (7f Nursery)

Sunday 8 August, 5.20pm

Bin Hayyan
Liamarty Dreams
Bastogne
Sharp Riposte
Eternal Glory
Tricky Business
The Dunkirk Lads
Sovereign Prince
Tudor
Miss Calculation
Penywern Taverner
Haydock 8th Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Sunday 8 August, 6.15pm

Tommy G
Fairmac
Cedar Cage
Sword Beach
Croeso Cymraeg
Baltic Baron
Mascat
Arctic Vega
Howzer Black
Pallas Dancer
Starfighter
Daheer
Just Hiss
War Leader
Emiyn
Luckys Dream
