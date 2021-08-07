Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Sunday

Ghathanfar - 16:25 Haydock

Ghathanfar is a very consistent sort whose third-place finish at York last time looks strong form as the winner followed up in a competitive event at Windsor on Monday and the runner-up has since won the Stewards' Cup consolation race. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights for that solid effort and, though this is seriously competitive, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

No. 4 (17) Ghathanfar (Ire) EXC 9 Trainer: Tracy Waggott

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 84

Penywern Taverner - 17:20 Haydock

Penywern Taverner's sales price doubled at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he has run to a similar level on all three of his starts so far this season. He proved his stamina for this trip when hitting the frame in a minor event at Salisbury four weeks ago and he rates the type that can do better now tackling handicaps. His handicap mark looks fair enough and the addition of first-time cheekpieces plus the useful 5 lb claim of his rider should make him competitive.

No. 12 (12) Penywern Taverner EXC 1.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 74

Croeso Cymraeg - 18:15 Haydock

Croeso Cymraeg is a seven-year-old now but is still improving judged by his form this season, winning with plenty in hand at Leicester in June and running at least as well in defeat when beaten only by a subsequent winner at Carlisle last time. He appears to go on any ground so conditions shouldn't be a problem, and he will be well suited by the demands this race will bring (likes to be produced at the last minute).