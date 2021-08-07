- Trainer: Tracy Waggott
- Jockey: David Nolan
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 84
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Sunday
Timeform select the three best bets at Haydock on Sunday...
"...he seems sure to launch another bold bid..."
Timeform on Ghathanfar
Ghathanfar is a very consistent sort whose third-place finish at York last time looks strong form as the winner followed up in a competitive event at Windsor on Monday and the runner-up has since won the Stewards' Cup consolation race. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights for that solid effort and, though this is seriously competitive, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.
Penywern Taverner - 17:20 Haydock
Penywern Taverner's sales price doubled at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he has run to a similar level on all three of his starts so far this season. He proved his stamina for this trip when hitting the frame in a minor event at Salisbury four weeks ago and he rates the type that can do better now tackling handicaps. His handicap mark looks fair enough and the addition of first-time cheekpieces plus the useful 5 lb claim of his rider should make him competitive.
Croeso Cymraeg - 18:15 Haydock
Croeso Cymraeg is a seven-year-old now but is still improving judged by his form this season, winning with plenty in hand at Leicester in June and running at least as well in defeat when beaten only by a subsequent winner at Carlisle last time. He appears to go on any ground so conditions shouldn't be a problem, and he will be well suited by the demands this race will bring (likes to be produced at the last minute).
Recommended bets
Haydock 8th Aug (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 8 August, 4.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jordan Electrics
|John Kirkup
|Phoenix Star
|Ghathanfar
|Lezardrieux
|Illusionist
|Triggered
|Flying Pursuit
|Danzan
|Brian The Snail
|True Mason
|Call Me Ginger
|Lincoln Park
|East Street Revue
|Rayong
|Redrosezorro
|Hyde Park Barracks
Haydock 8th Aug (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Sunday 8 August, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bin Hayyan
|Liamarty Dreams
|Bastogne
|Sharp Riposte
|Eternal Glory
|Tricky Business
|The Dunkirk Lads
|Sovereign Prince
|Tudor
|Miss Calculation
|Penywern Taverner
Haydock 8th Aug (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 8 August, 6.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tommy G
|Fairmac
|Cedar Cage
|Sword Beach
|Croeso Cymraeg
|Baltic Baron
|Mascat
|Arctic Vega
|Howzer Black
|Pallas Dancer
|Starfighter
|Daheer
|Just Hiss
|War Leader
|Emiyn
|Luckys Dream