Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Monday

Queen's Course - 16:15 Haydock

Queen's Course showed ability on all three starts, well backed on her recent return when finishing fourth on handicap debut at Chelmsford last month. She didn't get the clearest of runs on that occasion, forced to switch over a furlong out and finishing never nearer than at the finish. It is interesting that connections have switched her to the David O'Meara yard, and given his record with new recruits, she will remain of plenty interest.

Solent Gateway - 14:45 Haydock

Solent Gateway went very close to making a winning debut at Chepstow in June, and built on that when again finishing second over this course and distance last time, no match for a potentially smart winner. He does set the standard on form, and will likely be popular, but this looks a deep enough race of its type, with some nice looking newcomers, so is worth opposing with that in mind.

Songkran - 17:15 Haydock

£10.12 - George Boughey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Songkran looked potentially useful when winning making a winning debut for David Simcock last year and, though he didn't progress as expected, he is firmly on the progressive path now. Songkran has won his last three starts, completing a hat-trick in good style under a penalty at Chepstow last time, staying on well to win in the final furlong. He is a real success story for this yard, and is expected to defy a further hike in the weights.

