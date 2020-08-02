To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Monday

Pontefract
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Haydock on Monday...

"...she will remain of plenty interest..."

Timeform on Queen's Course

Back
Queen's Course - 16:15 Haydock

Queen's Course showed ability on all three starts, well backed on her recent return when finishing fourth on handicap debut at Chelmsford last month. She didn't get the clearest of runs on that occasion, forced to switch over a furlong out and finishing never nearer than at the finish. It is interesting that connections have switched her to the David O'Meara yard, and given his record with new recruits, she will remain of plenty interest.

Lay
Solent Gateway - 14:45 Haydock

Solent Gateway went very close to making a winning debut at Chepstow in June, and built on that when again finishing second over this course and distance last time, no match for a potentially smart winner. He does set the standard on form, and will likely be popular, but this looks a deep enough race of its type, with some nice looking newcomers, so is worth opposing with that in mind.

Smart Stat
Songkran - 17:15 Haydock

£10.12 - George Boughey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Songkran looked potentially useful when winning making a winning debut for David Simcock last year and, though he didn't progress as expected, he is firmly on the progressive path now. Songkran has won his last three starts, completing a hat-trick in good style under a penalty at Chepstow last time, staying on well to win in the final furlong. He is a real success story for this yard, and is expected to defy a further hike in the weights.

Hayd 3rd Aug (6f Nov Stks)

Monday 3 August, 2.45pm

Back Lay
Solent Gateway
Al Saariyah
Devilwala
Reverential
Royal Musketeer
Wobwobwob
Mister B
Prince Of Bel Lir
Typical Man
Owens Lad
Hayd 3rd Aug (7f Hcap)

Monday 3 August, 4.15pm

Back Lay
Newton Jack
Bolly Bullet
Proclaimer
Queens Course
Due Care
Yukon Mission
Incognito
Herbert Pocket
Van Dijk
War Of Clans
Qasbaz
Sun Crystal
Hayd 3rd Aug (1m3f Hcap)

Monday 3 August, 5.15pm

Back Lay
Dreamweaver
Songkran
Potenza
Natty Night
Fantastic Blue
Rakes Progress
Akamanto
Hawridge Flyer
