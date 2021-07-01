To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Friday

Timeform pick out three best bets at Haydock on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Haydock on Friday.

"...she looks sure to progress..."

Timeform on Lady Valentine

Attagirl - 18:08 Haydock

The Karl Burke-trained Attagirl was well backed for her debut in a novice at Haydock last month and looks a strong contender with improvement to come in this maiden over the same course and distance. She shaped with plenty of promise, racing wide but in touch, and led briefly in the final furlong before running on to finish just under a length behind the winner Sadmah in third. By Wootton Bassett out of a useful two-year-old sprinter in Italy, Attagirl looks sure to improve with that initial run under her belt.

Lincoln Park - 18:38 Haydock

Lincoln Park began his season with a win at Southwell before turning in some lesser efforts on turf, but the handicapper had relented a bit before he returned to form at Chester last month. Strong in the betting back at six furlongs, Lincoln Park went in snatches on firmer ground than ideal for him but kept on to finish third behind Look Out Louis. With a bit more give in the ground - all his wins have come on soft or heavy - he should appreciate having the emphasis less on speed here and looks ready to strike.

Lady Valentine - 19:38 Haydock

Lincoln Park's trainer Tom Dascombe has good prospects of another winner on the card in the novice for two-year-old fillies over seven furlongs. Only three of the seven runners have some experience already and Lady Valentine looks open to the most improvement of that trio. Although the outsider of three for her debut in a similar event at Leicester last month, she looked good value for her winning start, staying on well for a three and a half length success over Madame Ambassador. Having shown signs of inexperience in front, she looks sure to progress.


Smart Stat

Eclipse de Lunar - 17:35 Haydock

£61.37 - Tim Easterby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Recommended bets

Back Attagirl @ 2.56/4 in the 18:08 at Haydock
Back Lincoln Park @ 4.03/1 in the 18:38 at Haydock
Back Lady Valentine @ 2.8815/8 in the 19:38 at Haydock

