Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Wednesday

New Moon Rising - 17:00 Gowran Park

New Moon Rising improved on last season's efforts when runner-up to a promising sort at Leopardstown on her return last month and she looked unlucky not to finish closer. She was short of room over a furlong out but she ran on nicely when in the clear to secure second, producing the sort of performance that would be good enough to win an average maiden. She is worth siding with here.

No. 11 (13) New Moon Rising (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

So I Told You - 17:35 Gowran Park

So I Told You has enjoyed a productive campaign and registered her third success of the season when landing a conditions race over course and distance last month. She was badly hampered when third at Sligo last time but that form is still up there with the best on offer, so she looks the one to beat.

No. 3 (11) So I Told You (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

Half Nutz - 18:35 Gowran Park

Half Nutz has remained in decent form since winning at Naas in May and he produced a creditable effort when fourth at the same venue last time. Those efforts came over six furlongs, but he has been strong at the finish, which suggests this extra furlong shouldn't be a problem. The handicapper has dropped him 1 lb since his latest effort and all looks in place for a bold bid.