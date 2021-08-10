To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Wednesday

Horse racing at Gowran Park
Gowran Park stages racing on Wednesday evening

Timeform identify the three best bets at Gowran Park on Wednesday.

New Moon Rising - 17:00 Gowran Park

New Moon Rising improved on last season's efforts when runner-up to a promising sort at Leopardstown on her return last month and she looked unlucky not to finish closer. She was short of room over a furlong out but she ran on nicely when in the clear to secure second, producing the sort of performance that would be good enough to win an average maiden. She is worth siding with here.

So I Told You - 17:35 Gowran Park

So I Told You has enjoyed a productive campaign and registered her third success of the season when landing a conditions race over course and distance last month. She was badly hampered when third at Sligo last time but that form is still up there with the best on offer, so she looks the one to beat.

Half Nutz - 18:35 Gowran Park

Half Nutz has remained in decent form since winning at Naas in May and he produced a creditable effort when fourth at the same venue last time. Those efforts came over six furlongs, but he has been strong at the finish, which suggests this extra furlong shouldn't be a problem. The handicapper has dropped him 1 lb since his latest effort and all looks in place for a bold bid.

Smart Stat

Phoenix Cowboy - 20:05 Gowran Park
25% - Ger Lyons's strike rate at Gowran Park since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back New Moon Rising @ 3.02/1 in the 17:00 at Gowran Park
Back So I Told You @ 5.59/2 in the 17:35 at Gowran Park
Back Half Nutz @ 7.06/1 in the 18:35 at Gowran Park

