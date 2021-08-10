- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: S. M. Crosse
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Wednesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Gowran Park on Wednesday.
New Moon Rising - 17:00 Gowran Park
New Moon Rising improved on last season's efforts when runner-up to a promising sort at Leopardstown on her return last month and she looked unlucky not to finish closer. She was short of room over a furlong out but she ran on nicely when in the clear to secure second, producing the sort of performance that would be good enough to win an average maiden. She is worth siding with here.
So I Told You - 17:35 Gowran Park
So I Told You has enjoyed a productive campaign and registered her third success of the season when landing a conditions race over course and distance last month. She was badly hampered when third at Sligo last time but that form is still up there with the best on offer, so she looks the one to beat.
Half Nutz has remained in decent form since winning at Naas in May and he produced a creditable effort when fourth at the same venue last time. Those efforts came over six furlongs, but he has been strong at the finish, which suggests this extra furlong shouldn't be a problem. The handicapper has dropped him 1 lb since his latest effort and all looks in place for a bold bid.
Smart Stat
Phoenix Cowboy - 20:05 Gowran Park
25% - Ger Lyons's strike rate at Gowran Park since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Gowran Park 11th Aug (1m1f Mdn)Show Hide
Wednesday 11 August, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sunniyra
|Karatayka
|New Moon Rising
|Give Her A Squeeze
|Harayka
|Alqabeela
|Royal Eagle
|Goodnight Kiss
|Cliffs Of Malta
|My Minervina
|Everylittlestep
|Star Of Burma
|Zeyaraat
|Conamore
|Kush
Gowran Park 11th Aug (1m1f Listed Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 11 August, 5.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Emphatic Answer
|Sweet Molly Malone
|So I Told You
|Solene Lilyette
|Alazenya
|Woodland Garden
|Astadash
|Acanella
|Emaniya
|Mariesque
|Lady Anner
|Amber Kite
Gowran Park 11th Aug (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 11 August, 6.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Black Cat Bobby
|San Andreas
|Half Nutz
|Spanish Tenor
|Royal Canford
|Nebo
|The Blue Panther
|Big Baby Bull
|Whatharm