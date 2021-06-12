To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Sunday

Horse racing at Gowran Park
Gowran Park provides the Irish Flat racing on Sunday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Gowran Park on Sunday.

"...sets a clear standard on the form he showed for Aidan O'Brien..."

Timeform on Cormorant

Anna Strada - 14:30 Gowran Park

Anna Strada was beaten less than two lengths in sixth in a competitive handicap at Leopardstown on her reappearance and she ran to a similar level when a close-up third in an auction maiden at Navan last month, leading briefly inside the final furlong. She looks well handicapped off a 2 lb lower mark than when sixth at Leopardstown and she ought to give a good account.

Theophile - 15:00 Gowran Park

Theophile took a couple of starts to get up and running this season, but she ran right up to her best when second at Leopardstown earlier this month, only headed late on by a rival played later. That was an encouraging performance from Theophile and she remains on a competitive mark having gone up only 2 lb. The drop in trip to seven furlongs from nine furlongs should not be an issue.

Cormorant - 16:30 Gowran Park

There are some promising sorts in this conditions race but Cormorant sets a clear standard on the form he showed for Aidan O'Brien last year and should be difficult to beat on his return. He sprang a surprise when getting first run on his rivals in the Derrinstown but he showed smart form in defeat in the Dante and in a Group 2 on Irish Champions Weekend. He makes his debut for Joseph O'Brien with the yard in sensational form, and he sets a good standard for his rivals to aim at.

Smart Stat

Once Upon A River - 14:00 Gowran Park
25% - Ger Lyons' strike rate at Gowran Park since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Anna Strada @ 4.57/2 in the 14:30 at Gowran Park
Back Theophile @ 4.57/2 in the 15:00 at Gowran Park
Back Cormorant @ 1.910/11 in the 16:30 at Gowran Park

Gowran Park 13th Jun (7f Hcap)

Sunday 13 June, 2.30pm

Gegenpressing
Anna Strada
New Hill
Got The Moves
Kadupul
Puerto De Vega
Saatty
Dreams Delivered
Captain Middleton
All Things Bright
Gowran Park 13th Jun (7f Hcap)

Sunday 13 June, 3.00pm

Gena
Theophile
Iva Feeling
Miss Molly T
Dilawara
Music To My Ears
Sindhia
Acquiescent
Astral Path
Sh Boom
Deidra
Morning Dew
Gowran Park 13th Jun (1m1f Stks)

Sunday 13 June, 4.30pm

Cormorant
Georgeville
Baton Rouge
Zawara
Eaglefield
Deputy Sandy
