Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Sunday

Anna Strada - 14:30 Gowran Park

Anna Strada was beaten less than two lengths in sixth in a competitive handicap at Leopardstown on her reappearance and she ran to a similar level when a close-up third in an auction maiden at Navan last month, leading briefly inside the final furlong. She looks well handicapped off a 2 lb lower mark than when sixth at Leopardstown and she ought to give a good account.

No. 7 (2) Anna Strada SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

Theophile - 15:00 Gowran Park

Theophile took a couple of starts to get up and running this season, but she ran right up to her best when second at Leopardstown earlier this month, only headed late on by a rival played later. That was an encouraging performance from Theophile and she remains on a competitive mark having gone up only 2 lb. The drop in trip to seven furlongs from nine furlongs should not be an issue.

No. 6 (6) Theophile (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: J. S. Bolger, Ireland

Jockey: K. J. Manning

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 83

Cormorant - 16:30 Gowran Park

There are some promising sorts in this conditions race but Cormorant sets a clear standard on the form he showed for Aidan O'Brien last year and should be difficult to beat on his return. He sprang a surprise when getting first run on his rivals in the Derrinstown but he showed smart form in defeat in the Dante and in a Group 2 on Irish Champions Weekend. He makes his debut for Joseph O'Brien with the yard in sensational form, and he sets a good standard for his rivals to aim at.