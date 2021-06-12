- Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Sunday
Timeform pick out the best bets at Gowran Park on Sunday.
"...sets a clear standard on the form he showed for Aidan O'Brien..."
Timeform on Cormorant
Anna Strada - 14:30 Gowran Park
Anna Strada was beaten less than two lengths in sixth in a competitive handicap at Leopardstown on her reappearance and she ran to a similar level when a close-up third in an auction maiden at Navan last month, leading briefly inside the final furlong. She looks well handicapped off a 2 lb lower mark than when sixth at Leopardstown and she ought to give a good account.
Theophile took a couple of starts to get up and running this season, but she ran right up to her best when second at Leopardstown earlier this month, only headed late on by a rival played later. That was an encouraging performance from Theophile and she remains on a competitive mark having gone up only 2 lb. The drop in trip to seven furlongs from nine furlongs should not be an issue.
There are some promising sorts in this conditions race but Cormorant sets a clear standard on the form he showed for Aidan O'Brien last year and should be difficult to beat on his return. He sprang a surprise when getting first run on his rivals in the Derrinstown but he showed smart form in defeat in the Dante and in a Group 2 on Irish Champions Weekend. He makes his debut for Joseph O'Brien with the yard in sensational form, and he sets a good standard for his rivals to aim at.
Smart Stat
Once Upon A River - 14:00 Gowran Park
25% - Ger Lyons' strike rate at Gowran Park since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
