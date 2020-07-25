To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Saturday 25 July

Racing at Gowran
Timeform provide their three best bets from Gowran on Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Gowran Park on Saturday...

"...a progressive sort who is clearly going the right way..."

Timeform on Heliac

Shona Mea - 13:55 Gowran Park

Jessica Harrington's stable has emerged from the lockdown in rude health, and Shona Mea has certainly been no exception to that rule, showing improved form to make a winning handicap debut on her return to action last month before running at least as well in defeat at Limerick later the same month. Harrington's charge then improved further to make it two wins from three starts in handicaps when a comfortable winner at Leopardstown on Thursday. She is still unexposed and is clearly the one to beat quickly turned out under a penalty.

Course winner last month. 3/1, winner at Leopardstown on Thursday. Clearly the one to beat if she turns out quickly after that victory.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
23/07/20 Leopardstown 1/17 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 10lbs Shane Foley 5.2
29/06/20 Limerick 2/12 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 9lbs Shane Foley 2.69
11/06/20 Gowran Park 1/14 Flat 1m Good 9st 3lbs Shane Foley 5.92
20/10/19 Naas 17/19 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 0lbs T. P. Madden 390
09/10/19 Navan 11/21 Flat 5f 164y Soft 9st 0lbs T. P. Madden 110
17/09/19 Galway 7/7 Flat 7f 24y Soft 9st 0lbs Shane Foley 9.58

Heliac - 14:30 Gowran Park

Heliac ended last campaign in good style, winning on her all-weather debut to take her tally to three wins from four runs for the season, and she picked up where she left off after eight months off when landing the odds in a listed event at Leopardstown last month, responding well to assert close home. She is stoutly bred and will likely appreciate this step up in trip. She is a progressive sort who is clearly going the right way and holds leading claims for Ger Lyons's yard, who have been enjoying a good spell of late.

Promising sort. Career best when winning 7-runner listed race at Leopardstown (12f, good, 5/2) 41 days ago by neck from Fresnel, responding well. Leading claims for yard having a good spell.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
14/06/20 Leopardstown 1/7 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 2lbs C. T. Keane 3.75
11/10/19 Dundalk 1/14 Flat 1m 2f 150y Slow 8st 10lbs C. D. Hayes 6.42
15/08/19 Leopardstown 3/11 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 5.27
08/07/19 Roscommon 1/5 Flat 1m 2f 11y Good 9st 6lbs C. T. Keane 2.5
22/05/19 Cork 1/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 1.96
20/10/18 Leopardstown 2/20 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 2.68
06/08/18 Curragh 4/21 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 4.86

Slieve Bearnagh - 16:50 Gowran Park

Slieve Bearnagh left his previous efforts behind to get off the mark on his return to action at Roscommon in June, and he proved himself capable of handling the longer trip when a very good third over a mile here earlier this month. This represents another step up in trip for Michael Halford's charge, who arrives here as one of the more progressive horses in this contest, and this looks a good opportunity for him to supplement his Roscommon win.

Winner at Roscommon in June and very good third of 15 in handicap at this course (8f, soft, 6/1) 17 days ago. Has good claims.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
08/07/20 Gowran Park 3/15 Flat 1m Soft 9st 10lbs E. A. Fitzgerald 8.31
20/06/20 Naas 5/14 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 9lbs R. P. Whelan 3.89
15/06/20 Roscommon 1/13 Flat 7f 50y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs R. P. Whelan 10.5
15/11/19 Dundalk 12/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 0lbs M. A. Gallagher 8.1
20/10/19 Naas 11/15 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 5lbs Shane Foley 167.3
13/10/19 Curragh 9/13 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 5lbs R. P. Whelan 41.49
23/09/19 Fairyhouse 12/16 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 5lbs R. P. Whelan 26.83

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Shona Mea – 13:55 Gowran Park
Heliac – 14:30 Gowran Park
Slieve Bearnagh – 16:50 Gowran Park

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

GowP 25th Jul (1m6f Listed Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 25 July, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kastasa
Heliac
Traisha
Nan Yehi
Mighty Blue
Mother Vincent
Allora Yeats
Is She Diesel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

GowP 25th Jul (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 25 July, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Divine Celt
Slieve Bearnagh
Baron Samedi
Next In Line
Auma
Fryerns
Almost A Dream
Craic Eile
Slade Runner
Pikaia
Romann
Saphiri
Pineapple Express
Valley Of Dreams
Jazzelle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles