Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Saturday 25 July

Shona Mea - 13:55 Gowran Park

Jessica Harrington's stable has emerged from the lockdown in rude health, and Shona Mea has certainly been no exception to that rule, showing improved form to make a winning handicap debut on her return to action last month before running at least as well in defeat at Limerick later the same month. Harrington's charge then improved further to make it two wins from three starts in handicaps when a comfortable winner at Leopardstown on Thursday. She is still unexposed and is clearly the one to beat quickly turned out under a penalty.

No. 6 (12) Shona Mea (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 67 Form: 700-121

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 23/07/20 Leopardstown 1/17 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 10lbs Shane Foley 5.2 29/06/20 Limerick 2/12 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 9lbs Shane Foley 2.69 11/06/20 Gowran Park 1/14 Flat 1m Good 9st 3lbs Shane Foley 5.92 20/10/19 Naas 17/19 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 0lbs T. P. Madden 390 09/10/19 Navan 11/21 Flat 5f 164y Soft 9st 0lbs T. P. Madden 110 17/09/19 Galway 7/7 Flat 7f 24y Soft 9st 0lbs Shane Foley 9.58

Heliac - 14:30 Gowran Park

Heliac ended last campaign in good style, winning on her all-weather debut to take her tally to three wins from four runs for the season, and she picked up where she left off after eight months off when landing the odds in a listed event at Leopardstown last month, responding well to assert close home. She is stoutly bred and will likely appreciate this step up in trip. She is a progressive sort who is clearly going the right way and holds leading claims for Ger Lyons's yard, who have been enjoying a good spell of late.

No. 2 (2) Heliac SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 42/1131-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/06/20 Leopardstown 1/7 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 2lbs C. T. Keane 3.75 11/10/19 Dundalk 1/14 Flat 1m 2f 150y Slow 8st 10lbs C. D. Hayes 6.42 15/08/19 Leopardstown 3/11 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 5.27 08/07/19 Roscommon 1/5 Flat 1m 2f 11y Good 9st 6lbs C. T. Keane 2.5 22/05/19 Cork 1/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 1.96 20/10/18 Leopardstown 2/20 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 2.68 06/08/18 Curragh 4/21 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 4.86

Slieve Bearnagh - 16:50 Gowran Park

Slieve Bearnagh left his previous efforts behind to get off the mark on his return to action at Roscommon in June, and he proved himself capable of handling the longer trip when a very good third over a mile here earlier this month. This represents another step up in trip for Michael Halford's charge, who arrives here as one of the more progressive horses in this contest, and this looks a good opportunity for him to supplement his Roscommon win.

No. 4 (17) Slieve Bearnagh (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.65 Trainer: M. Halford, Ireland

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 62 Form: 0900-153