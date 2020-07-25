Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Saturday 25 July

- Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland
Shona Mea - 13:55 Gowran Park
Jessica Harrington's stable has emerged from the lockdown in rude health, and Shona Mea has certainly been no exception to that rule, showing improved form to make a winning handicap debut on her return to action last month before running at least as well in defeat at Limerick later the same month. Harrington's charge then improved further to make it two wins from three starts in handicaps when a comfortable winner at Leopardstown on Thursday. She is still unexposed and is clearly the one to beat quickly turned out under a penalty.
|23/07/20
|Leopardstown
|1/17
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 10lbs
|Shane Foley
|5.2
|29/06/20
|Limerick
|2/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 9lbs
|Shane Foley
|2.69
|11/06/20
|Gowran Park
|1/14
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Shane Foley
|5.92
|20/10/19
|Naas
|17/19
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|T. P. Madden
|390
|09/10/19
|Navan
|11/21
|Flat
|5f 164y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|T. P. Madden
|110
|17/09/19
|Galway
|7/7
|Flat
|7f 24y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Shane Foley
|9.58
Heliac ended last campaign in good style, winning on her all-weather debut to take her tally to three wins from four runs for the season, and she picked up where she left off after eight months off when landing the odds in a listed event at Leopardstown last month, responding well to assert close home. She is stoutly bred and will likely appreciate this step up in trip. She is a progressive sort who is clearly going the right way and holds leading claims for Ger Lyons's yard, who have been enjoying a good spell of late.
Promising sort. Career best when winning 7-runner listed race at Leopardstown (12f, good, 5/2) 41 days ago by neck from Fresnel, responding well. Leading claims for yard having a good spell.
|14/06/20
|Leopardstown
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|C. T. Keane
|3.75
|11/10/19
|Dundalk
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 150y
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|6.42
|15/08/19
|Leopardstown
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|C. T. Keane
|5.27
|08/07/19
|Roscommon
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 2f 11y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|C. T. Keane
|2.5
|22/05/19
|Cork
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|C. T. Keane
|1.96
|20/10/18
|Leopardstown
|2/20
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|C. T. Keane
|2.68
|06/08/18
|Curragh
|4/21
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|C. T. Keane
|4.86
Slieve Bearnagh - 16:50 Gowran Park
Slieve Bearnagh left his previous efforts behind to get off the mark on his return to action at Roscommon in June, and he proved himself capable of handling the longer trip when a very good third over a mile here earlier this month. This represents another step up in trip for Michael Halford's charge, who arrives here as one of the more progressive horses in this contest, and this looks a good opportunity for him to supplement his Roscommon win.
Winner at Roscommon in June and very good third of 15 in handicap at this course (8f, soft, 6/1) 17 days ago. Has good claims.
|08/07/20
|Gowran Park
|3/15
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 10lbs
|E. A. Fitzgerald
|8.31
|20/06/20
|Naas
|5/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 9lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|3.89
|15/06/20
|Roscommon
|1/13
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|10.5
|15/11/19
|Dundalk
|12/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|M. A. Gallagher
|8.1
|20/10/19
|Naas
|11/15
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Shane Foley
|167.3
|13/10/19
|Curragh
|9/13
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|41.49
|23/09/19
|Fairyhouse
|12/16
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|26.83
