Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Wednesday
Timeform identify three bets from the Galway Festival on Wednesday...
"...boasts a generally progressive profile."
Timeform on Getaway Gorgeous
Getaway Gorgeous - 16:45 Galway
Willie Mullins's Getaway Gorgeous does not know how to run a bad race, winning twice from six runs last season, finishing runner-up in the other four. She didn't need to improve to win at Wexford on her final appearance in March, digging deep to land the odds, and she boasts a generally progressive profile. Willie Mullins has won this race in four of the past five years, and he looks to have a good chance of adding to that record in the shape of Getaway Gorgeous.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/03/20
|Wexford
|1/14
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|H
|11st 7lbs
|P. Townend
|1.69
|18/02/20
|Punchestown
|2/22
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|H
|11st 7lbs
|P. Townend
|3.1
|09/01/20
|Clonmel
|2/16
|Hurdle
|2m 197y
|Heavy
|H
|11st 7lbs
|P. Townend
|2.02
|03/11/19
|Cork
|2/6
|Bumper
|2m
|Heavy
|11st 9lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|2.56
|04/10/19
|Gowran Park
|2/18
|Bumper
|2m
|Gd/sft
|11st 6lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|4.8
|16/08/19
|Tramore
|1/8
|Bumper
|2m
|Soft
|11st 7lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|1.33
|28/08/18
|Ballinrobe
|2/14
|Bumper
|2m 51y
|Gd/sft
|11st 5lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|2.5
Kaatskill Nap showed an aptitude for hurdling when placed on all three of her starts over the smaller obstacles in 2018 and showed signs of encouragement on his return to action on the Flat at the Curragh last month, shaping as though better for the run. This is another race at the festival that Willie Mullins has enjoyed success in, winning the last two renewals, and his charge looks the way to go to make it three in a row for the master trainer.
Showed plenty of promise when placed all three runs over hurdles back in 2018. Fairly useful winner at 11f on Flat and back hurdling now after recent run on the level so rates big player.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/06/20
|Curragh
|8/16
|Flat
|2m
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|William James Lee
|16.02
|01/10/18
|Roscommon
|2/17
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Good
|11st 12lbs
|P. Townend
|2.08
|17/09/18
|Galway
|3/8
|Hurdle
|2m 5f 87y
|Soft
|11st 12lbs
|P. Townend
|4.73
|23/06/18
|Gowran Park
|3/17
|Hurdle
|2m
|Good
|11st 12lbs
|P. Townend
|2.92
|12/08/17
|Ascot
|9/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/sft
|9st 10lbs
|Alexander Pietsch
|63.88
|07/10/16
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|11/16
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|8st 6lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|36
|15/09/16
|Yarmouth
|1/4
|Flat
|1m 3f 104y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|12.02
|30/06/16
|Haydock Park
|3/3
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|David Nolan
|4.2
|20/05/16
|Haydock Park
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 200y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|13.5
|23/04/16
|Haydock Park
|5/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 200y
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Shane Kelly
|24
|25/08/15
|Newbury
|7/10
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|63.62
Rewritetherules - 19:15 Galway
Rewritetherules looked a promising hunter chaser in the making when winning his first two races in that discipline last season, but he lost his unbeaten record stepping out of hunters for the first time, and though he was then successful twice in points, he ran no sort of race back under Rules in the Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham in March. He has caught the eye since being switched to hurdles this season, and makes plenty of appeal now tried over the larger obstacles once again, with Conor McNamara's handy 5 lb claim adding further to his appeal.
Two wins from 4 runs last season. 5/2, fourth of 6 in minor event hurdle at Tipperary (20f, soft) 28 days ago, running on. Switches from hurdles to chase and worth considering.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|01/07/20
|Tipperary
|4/6
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Soft
|H
|11st 6lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|3.74
|22/06/20
|Limerick
|2/8
|Hurdle
|2m 100y
|Good
|H
|11st 6lbs
|B. J. Cooper
|7.53
|13/03/20
|Cheltenham Foxhunter Chase
|-/21
|Chase
|3m 2f 70y
|Gd/sft
|H
|12st 0lbs
|Mr T. Hamilton
|104.94
|11/06/19
|Roscommon
|6/14
|Chase
|3m 140y
|Gd/sft
|H
|10st 5lbs
|Mr T. Hamilton
|5.7
|09/05/19
|Tipperary
|1/8
|Chase
|2m 7f 70y
|Good
|H
|11st 11lbs
|Mr T. Hamilton
|3.04
|06/05/19
|Down Royal
|1/5
|Chase
|2m 7f
|Good
|H
|11st 1lbs
|Mr T. Hamilton
|34.89
|09/03/19
|Gowran Park
|6/11
|Bumper
|2m 2f
|Soft
|12st 0lbs
|Mr T. Hamilton
|21
