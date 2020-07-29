To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Wednesday

Racing at Galway
The third day of the Galway Festival takes place on Wednesday
Timeform identify three bets from the Galway Festival on Wednesday...

"...boasts a generally progressive profile."

Timeform on Getaway Gorgeous

Getaway Gorgeous - 16:45 Galway

Willie Mullins's Getaway Gorgeous does not know how to run a bad race, winning twice from six runs last season, finishing runner-up in the other four. She didn't need to improve to win at Wexford on her final appearance in March, digging deep to land the odds, and she boasts a generally progressive profile. Willie Mullins has won this race in four of the past five years, and he looks to have a good chance of adding to that record in the shape of Getaway Gorgeous.

Two wins from 6 runs last season. 4/7, didn't need to be at best when winning 14-runner novice hurdle at Wexford (16f, heavy) 134 days ago by ½ length from My Midnight, digging deep. Big shout.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
17/03/20 Wexford 1/14 Hurdle 2m Heavy H 11st 7lbs P. Townend 1.69
18/02/20 Punchestown 2/22 Hurdle 2m Heavy H 11st 7lbs P. Townend 3.1
09/01/20 Clonmel 2/16 Hurdle 2m 197y Heavy H 11st 7lbs P. Townend 2.02
03/11/19 Cork 2/6 Bumper 2m Heavy 11st 9lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 2.56
04/10/19 Gowran Park 2/18 Bumper 2m Gd/sft 11st 6lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 4.8
16/08/19 Tramore 1/8 Bumper 2m Soft 11st 7lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 1.33
28/08/18 Ballinrobe 2/14 Bumper 2m 51y Gd/sft 11st 5lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 2.5

Kaatskill Nap - 17:45 Galway

Kaatskill Nap showed an aptitude for hurdling when placed on all three of her starts over the smaller obstacles in 2018 and showed signs of encouragement on his return to action on the Flat at the Curragh last month, shaping as though better for the run. This is another race at the festival that Willie Mullins has enjoyed success in, winning the last two renewals, and his charge looks the way to go to make it three in a row for the master trainer.

Showed plenty of promise when placed all three runs over hurdles back in 2018. Fairly useful winner at 11f on Flat and back hurdling now after recent run on the level so rates big player.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
13/06/20 Curragh 8/16 Flat 2m Gd/frm 9st 12lbs William James Lee 16.02
01/10/18 Roscommon 2/17 Hurdle 2m 4f Good 11st 12lbs P. Townend 2.08
17/09/18 Galway 3/8 Hurdle 2m 5f 87y Soft 11st 12lbs P. Townend 4.73
23/06/18 Gowran Park 3/17 Hurdle 2m Good 11st 12lbs P. Townend 2.92
12/08/17 Ascot 9/10 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 9st 10lbs Alexander Pietsch 63.88
07/10/16 Newmarket (Rowley) 11/16 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 8st 6lbs Martin Dwyer 36
15/09/16 Yarmouth 1/4 Flat 1m 3f 104y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Martin Dwyer 12.02
30/06/16 Haydock Park 3/3 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 9st 7lbs David Nolan 4.2
20/05/16 Haydock Park 2/6 Flat 1m 3f 200y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Martin Dwyer 13.5
23/04/16 Haydock Park 5/9 Flat 1m 3f 200y Good 8st 8lbs Shane Kelly 24
25/08/15 Newbury 7/10 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs Martin Dwyer 63.62

Rewritetherules - 19:15 Galway

Rewritetherules looked a promising hunter chaser in the making when winning his first two races in that discipline last season, but he lost his unbeaten record stepping out of hunters for the first time, and though he was then successful twice in points, he ran no sort of race back under Rules in the Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham in March. He has caught the eye since being switched to hurdles this season, and makes plenty of appeal now tried over the larger obstacles once again, with Conor McNamara's handy 5 lb claim adding further to his appeal.

Two wins from 4 runs last season. 5/2, fourth of 6 in minor event hurdle at Tipperary (20f, soft) 28 days ago, running on. Switches from hurdles to chase and worth considering.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
01/07/20 Tipperary 4/6 Hurdle 2m 4f Soft H 11st 6lbs Rachael Blackmore 3.74
22/06/20 Limerick 2/8 Hurdle 2m 100y Good H 11st 6lbs B. J. Cooper 7.53
13/03/20 Cheltenham Foxhunter Chase -/21 Chase 3m 2f 70y Gd/sft H 12st 0lbs Mr T. Hamilton 104.94
11/06/19 Roscommon 6/14 Chase 3m 140y Gd/sft H 10st 5lbs Mr T. Hamilton 5.7
09/05/19 Tipperary 1/8 Chase 2m 7f 70y Good H 11st 11lbs Mr T. Hamilton 3.04
06/05/19 Down Royal 1/5 Chase 2m 7f Good H 11st 1lbs Mr T. Hamilton 34.89
09/03/19 Gowran Park 6/11 Bumper 2m 2f Soft 12st 0lbs Mr T. Hamilton 21

