Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Wednesday

Getaway Gorgeous - 16:45 Galway

Willie Mullins's Getaway Gorgeous does not know how to run a bad race, winning twice from six runs last season, finishing runner-up in the other four. She didn't need to improve to win at Wexford on her final appearance in March, digging deep to land the odds, and she boasts a generally progressive profile. Willie Mullins has won this race in four of the past five years, and he looks to have a good chance of adding to that record in the shape of Getaway Gorgeous.

No. 4 Getaway Gorgeous (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 2/122221-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/03/20 Wexford 1/14 Hurdle 2m Heavy H 11st 7lbs P. Townend 1.69 18/02/20 Punchestown 2/22 Hurdle 2m Heavy H 11st 7lbs P. Townend 3.1 09/01/20 Clonmel 2/16 Hurdle 2m 197y Heavy H 11st 7lbs P. Townend 2.02 03/11/19 Cork 2/6 Bumper 2m Heavy 11st 9lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 2.56 04/10/19 Gowran Park 2/18 Bumper 2m Gd/sft 11st 6lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 4.8 16/08/19 Tramore 1/8 Bumper 2m Soft 11st 7lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 1.33 28/08/18 Ballinrobe 2/14 Bumper 2m 51y Gd/sft 11st 5lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 2.5

Kaatskill Nap - 17:45 Galway

Kaatskill Nap showed an aptitude for hurdling when placed on all three of her starts over the smaller obstacles in 2018 and showed signs of encouragement on his return to action on the Flat at the Curragh last month, shaping as though better for the run. This is another race at the festival that Willie Mullins has enjoyed success in, winning the last two renewals, and his charge looks the way to go to make it three in a row for the master trainer.

No. 3 Kaatskill Nap (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 332/

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/06/20 Curragh 8/16 Flat 2m Gd/frm 9st 12lbs William James Lee 16.02 01/10/18 Roscommon 2/17 Hurdle 2m 4f Good 11st 12lbs P. Townend 2.08 17/09/18 Galway 3/8 Hurdle 2m 5f 87y Soft 11st 12lbs P. Townend 4.73 23/06/18 Gowran Park 3/17 Hurdle 2m Good 11st 12lbs P. Townend 2.92 12/08/17 Ascot 9/10 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 9st 10lbs Alexander Pietsch 63.88 07/10/16 Newmarket (Rowley) 11/16 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 8st 6lbs Martin Dwyer 36 15/09/16 Yarmouth 1/4 Flat 1m 3f 104y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Martin Dwyer 12.02 30/06/16 Haydock Park 3/3 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 9st 7lbs David Nolan 4.2 20/05/16 Haydock Park 2/6 Flat 1m 3f 200y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Martin Dwyer 13.5 23/04/16 Haydock Park 5/9 Flat 1m 3f 200y Good 8st 8lbs Shane Kelly 24 25/08/15 Newbury 7/10 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs Martin Dwyer 63.62

Rewritetherules - 19:15 Galway

Rewritetherules looked a promising hunter chaser in the making when winning his first two races in that discipline last season, but he lost his unbeaten record stepping out of hunters for the first time, and though he was then successful twice in points, he ran no sort of race back under Rules in the Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham in March. He has caught the eye since being switched to hurdles this season, and makes plenty of appeal now tried over the larger obstacles once again, with Conor McNamara's handy 5 lb claim adding further to his appeal.

No. 13 Rewritetherules (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: John Joseph Hanlon, Ireland

Jockey: C. P. McNamara

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 120 Form: 6/116P-24