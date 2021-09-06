Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Tuesday

NAP

River Derwent - 16:30 Galway

River Derwent cost 220,000 guineas as a yearling and displayed ability in two starts for David Simcock last year, but showed improved form to make a winning start for this yard at Leopardstown last month. That was also his debut on turf and he left the impression he has much more to offer, needing every yard of the trip, so this slightly longer distance will suit. He comes out best at the weights on these terms.

No. 12 (5) River Derwent SBK 11/4 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Great White Shark - 18:30 Galway

This trip may be on the sharp side for Great White Shark given that she won the Cesarewitch at Newmarket when last seen on the Flat in October, and this run might be a pipe-opener for another crack at that valuable prize, but this doesn't look a strong race by listed standards. She may be able to get away with the trip against rivals who are likely here to scrape some black type.

No. 4 (1) Great White Shark (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Adamaris - 17:00 Galway

This looks very competitive Adamaris ran a career best when resuming winning ways in a handicap at Killarney last month, headed around two furlongs out but regaining the lead entering the final furlong and kept on well. He remains relatively unexposed for a four-year-old and left the impression he would be up to defying a rise in the weights.