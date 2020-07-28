Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Tuesday

Mostaqqer - 17:15 Galway

Mostaqqer didn't show much on his debut at the Curragh last season but he shaped with much more promise on his reappearance at Roscommon last month. He was beaten a length and a quarter in second and was unlucky not to finish even closer having twice been short of room at crucial stages. The winner has since advertised the form, which looks the best on offer, and Mostaqqer has more to offer so is the one to beat.

Tauran Shaman - 18:45 Galway

The Colm Quinn BMW Mile is always a competitive affair and this year's race is no different, but Tauran Shaman looks to hold strong claims. He landed a gamble over this course and distance on his handicap debut at last year's Festival and looks well treated off a 5 lb higher mark having shaped so well in defeat at Cork last time. He stayed on powerfully to finish third at Cork, looking as if he would benefit from a stronger gallop, and it would be no surprise were he to take a big step forward on just his seventh start.

Out on Friday - 19:15 Galway

Out on Friday is still a maiden after 16 starts but he arrives in excellent form having hit the frame on his last three starts. He was only narrowly denied at Leopardstown last week, headed on the line having been pestered in the lead. He races off the same rating here and is clearly on a competitive mark so makes appeal with Colin Keane in the saddle again.