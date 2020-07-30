To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Glorious Goodwood Tips

Galway Festival Tips

World Snooker Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Thursday

Racing at Galway
It's day four of the Galway Festival
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform identify three bets at Galway on Thursday...

"...she remains open to further improvement..."

Timeform on Dime A Dozen

Dime A Dozen - 17:45 Galway

Dime A Dozen, who was successful in a bumper and over hurdles, has made an encouraging start to her chasing career and built on a promising effort at Killarney when getting off the mark in this sphere at Tipperary. Dime A Dozen was a convincing winner at Tipperary, pulling 11 lengths clear after making most of the running. She was not foot-perfect - she blundered at the third-last - but she has taken well to this discipline on the whole, and she remains open to further improvement.

Alabaster - 18:15 Galway

Alabaster was a fair handicapper on the Flat and he has offered something to work with over hurdles, most notably when finishing fourth on his return at Bellewstown earlier this month. He is entitled to come on for that outing and it would be little surprise were he to take a step forward on his handicap debut, with David Mullins taking over in the saddle. Alabaster is also fitted with cheekpieces for the first time in this sphere.

Tune The Chello - 19:45 Galway

Tune The Chello finished in the frame on her first three starts over hurdles last winter and she capitalised on a good opportunity to get off the mark on her return at Killarney earlier this month. Tune The Chello impressed with how well she jumped and travelled, and she seemed to win with a bit in hand after going on between the final two flights. The form of that race has been boosted a couple of times since, and she has yet to show her limit after only four starts, so makes appeal on her handicap debut.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Dime A Dozen - 17:45 Galway
Alabaster - 18:15 Galway
Tune The Chello - 19:45 Galway

Gal 30th Jul (2m2f Nov Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 30 July, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Russian Diamond
Dime A Dozen
Polished Steel
Aforementioned
Scheu Time
My Manekineko
Onenightintown
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Gal 30th Jul (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 30 July, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Alabaster
The Rubinator
Stylish Moment
Magic Sea
Fight For Love
Rare Conor
Thousand Tears
Muhaafiz
Act In Time
Bua Boy
Ashqar
Cornakill Rose
Castlehume
Aunty Audrey
Costly Diamond
Ceide Fields
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Gal 30th Jul (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 30 July, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tune The Chello
The Trigger
Cherif De Lisle
Victoria Bay
Moyode Gold
Cooldine Bog
Brogine
Ice Cold Soul
Aa Bee See
Baily Thunder
Dashing Oscar
Jarob
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles