Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Thursday

Dime A Dozen - 17:45 Galway

Dime A Dozen, who was successful in a bumper and over hurdles, has made an encouraging start to her chasing career and built on a promising effort at Killarney when getting off the mark in this sphere at Tipperary. Dime A Dozen was a convincing winner at Tipperary, pulling 11 lengths clear after making most of the running. She was not foot-perfect - she blundered at the third-last - but she has taken well to this discipline on the whole, and she remains open to further improvement.

Alabaster - 18:15 Galway

Alabaster was a fair handicapper on the Flat and he has offered something to work with over hurdles, most notably when finishing fourth on his return at Bellewstown earlier this month. He is entitled to come on for that outing and it would be little surprise were he to take a step forward on his handicap debut, with David Mullins taking over in the saddle. Alabaster is also fitted with cheekpieces for the first time in this sphere.

Tune The Chello - 19:45 Galway

Tune The Chello finished in the frame on her first three starts over hurdles last winter and she capitalised on a good opportunity to get off the mark on her return at Killarney earlier this month. Tune The Chello impressed with how well she jumped and travelled, and she seemed to win with a bit in hand after going on between the final two flights. The form of that race has been boosted a couple of times since, and she has yet to show her limit after only four starts, so makes appeal on her handicap debut.