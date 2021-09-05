- Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland
- Jockey: P. Townend
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 105
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Monday
Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and each-way selection at Galway.
"An opening mark of 105 shouldn't be beyond her..."
Timeform on Donthavetime
NAP
Donthavetime confirmed previous promise when opening her account over hurdles at the third attempt last month, not having to improve but proving she wasn't fazed by a fall on her previous start. She was always prominent and was around three lengths up jumping the last and won with a bit in hand. An opening mark of 105 shouldn't be beyond her and she looks the least exposed here.
NEXT BEST
Noble Yeats was a useful winner in bumpers and made an impressive winning debut over hurdles at Navan when last seen in March. He started at short odds that day and was fully entitled to win on his bumper form, but he jumped and travelled like an above-average sort and had plenty in hand. A recruit from the pointing field, it is no surprise connections are wasting no time going chasing and he looks the most exciting of these.
EACH WAY
Doldido remains without a win over fences, but he has gone close in the past, and is now just 3 lb higher than when striking over hurdles at Clonmel earlier this year. He was far from disgraced on his latest start over timber at Sligo last month and he could be the answer reverted back to fences, while the booking of a useful conditional is another plus.
Smart Stat
Braganza - 16:05 Galway
23% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at GALWAY since the start of the 2016/17 season
Recommended bets
