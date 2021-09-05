To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Monday

Galway
There's jumps racing at Glaway on Monday

Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and each-way selection at Galway.

"An opening mark of 105 shouldn't be beyond her..."

Timeform on Donthavetime

NAP

Donthavetime - 16:35 Galway

Donthavetime confirmed previous promise when opening her account over hurdles at the third attempt last month, not having to improve but proving she wasn't fazed by a fall on her previous start. She was always prominent and was around three lengths up jumping the last and won with a bit in hand. An opening mark of 105 shouldn't be beyond her and she looks the least exposed here.

NEXT BEST

Noble Yeats - 18:40 Galway

Noble Yeats was a useful winner in bumpers and made an impressive winning debut over hurdles at Navan when last seen in March. He started at short odds that day and was fully entitled to win on his bumper form, but he jumped and travelled like an above-average sort and had plenty in hand. A recruit from the pointing field, it is no surprise connections are wasting no time going chasing and he looks the most exciting of these.

EACH WAY

Doldido - 19:10 Galway

Doldido remains without a win over fences, but he has gone close in the past, and is now just 3 lb higher than when striking over hurdles at Clonmel earlier this year. He was far from disgraced on his latest start over timber at Sligo last month and he could be the answer reverted back to fences, while the booking of a useful conditional is another plus.

Smart Stat

Braganza - 16:05 Galway

23% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at GALWAY since the start of the 2016/17 season

Recommended bets

Back Donthavetime @ 7.06/1 in the 16:35 at Galway
Back Noble Yeats @ 2.89/5 in the 18:40 at Galway
Back Doldido @ 8.07/1 in the 19:10 at Galway

Galway 6th Sep (2m Hcap Hrd)

Monday 6 September, 4.35pm

Back Lay
Donthavetime
Quarry Lil
Wrong Way Harry
Son Of Hypnos
Outlier
Punters Poet
Lady De Vesci
General Clermont
Makfils
Bective Cave
Toms Courage
I Cant Remember
Tonkinese
Irregularheartbeat
Muntahez
Convara
The Truant
Attalco
Buto
Gameasapebble
Daring Decree
Peace Party
Galway 6th Sep (2m5f Hcap Hrd)

Monday 6 September, 5.40pm

Back Lay
Captain Jimmy
Lady Llerom
Creggsman
Tullyhogue Fort
Yamato
Back To Bataan
Courting Vickie
Tangental
Ni Mhaonaigh
Ocean Glandore
Knockanora Lady
Some Joke
Doonbeg Glory
Brandy Harbour
Castlehume
Eddies Pride
Eversosaucy
Well Polly
Scanimax
Galway 6th Sep (2m5f Hcap Hrd)

Monday 6 September, 6.10pm

Back Lay
Oskar High
Dundeedy Lad
Well Joey
No Logic
Orcadian Symphony
Farrawaybay
A Different World
Do No More
Sienne Dor
Gone Galavanting
Mutual Respect
Hopefully
Headline Joe
Royal Presenting
Baby Bellini
Atalantas Gold
Tribelle
Bader
