Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Monday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Galway on Monday...
"...suddenly looking a useful filly in the making in running out an impressive six-length winner."
Timeform on Elizabethofaragon
Eglish landed a hat-trick of wins in the space of just over a month at the turn of the year and she continued in good heart thereafter, hitting the frame in three of her four subsequent outings, including when fourth at Naas five days ago. In fact, she arguably shaped better than the bare result on that occasion, doing well under the circumstances, not ideally drawn and faring the best of those from the group that raced towards the centre of the track. This step back up to seven furlongs should show her to better effect and she remains one to be positive about.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|22/07/20
|Naas
|4/18
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 13lbs
|S. M. Mooney
|16.62
|13/07/20
|Killarney
|8/14
|Flat
|1m 30y
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|C. T. Keane
|18.08
|17/06/20
|Limerick
|4/12
|Flat
|6f 150y
|Good
|9st 13lbs
|S. M. Mooney
|20.44
|06/03/20
|Dundalk
|2/11
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 10lbs
|C. T. Keane
|1.73
|14/02/20
|Dundalk
|1/13
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|C. T. Keane
|3.62
|20/01/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Ben Curtis
|2.06
|10/01/20
|Dundalk
|1/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 4lbs
|A. C. Persse
|8.89
|13/12/19
|Dundalk
|2/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 5lbs
|M. A. Gallagher
|26
|20/11/19
|Dundalk
|3/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 4lbs
|R. P. Cleary
|65
|23/10/19
|Navan
|12/12
|Flat
|5f 164y
|Soft
|8st 4lbs
|R. P. Cleary
|120.47
|18/09/19
|Naas
|4/13
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|45.14
|29/08/19
|Tipperary
|8/14
|Flat
|7f 110y
|Gd/sft
|8st 13lbs
|R. P. Cleary
|269.1
|07/08/19
|Sligo
|11/12
|Flat
|5f 160y
|Good
|8st 6lbs
|R. P. Cleary
|67.54
Centroid shaped as if in need on the run on his belated reappearance at the Curragh last month, and with that under his belt he took a step forward to hit the frame at Leopardstown 11 days ago. He remains unexposed, having had just four races in his career, and his pedigree is an ongoing recommendation - a half-brother to the top class Enable - so he looks more than capable of holding his own at this level.
Won 10f Leopardstown maiden on debut 2 years ago. Stepped up from belated return when fourth of 15 in handicap at Leopardstown (10f, good) 11 days ago. Up in trip. Bold bid expected.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/07/20
|Leopardstown
|4/15
|Flat
|1m 2f 10y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Oisin James Orr
|12.44
|28/06/20
|Curragh
|12/18
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|A. J. Slattery
|17.68
|04/09/18
|Naas
|4/5
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|1.87
|09/08/18
|Leopardstown
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|1.97
Elizabethofaragon - 19:15 Galway
Elizabethofaragon showed little in a trio of maidens but proved herself to be a different proposition upped in trip on her handicap debut at Leopardstown earlier this month, suddenly looking a useful filly in the making in running out an impressive six-length winner. She then defied a 14 lb hike to make it two wins in as many runs in this code at Down Royal three days ago, and with apprentice jockey Killian Hennessy's 7 lb claim offsetting the penalty she must carry for that win, this looks a good opportunity for her to bring up the hat-trick.
Useful bumper winner before quickly making up into a smart winning 2m hurdler. Usual hood retained for his belated Flat debut and holds leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|23/02/20
|Naas
|4/9
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 170y
|Soft
|H
|11st 4lbs
|P. Townend
|3.41
|02/02/20
|Leopardstown
|3/7
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|H
|11st 10lbs
|P. Townend
|3.89
|26/12/19
|Leopardstown
|1/18
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|H
|11st 12lbs
|P. Townend
|3.9
|23/11/19
|Gowran Park
|2/14
|Hurdle
|2m
|Heavy
|H
|11st 12lbs
|P. Townend
|3.2
|01/05/19
|Punchestown
|7/10
|Bumper
|2m 70y
|Gd/sft
|H
|12st 0lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|8.8
|22/04/19
|Fairyhouse
|2/8
|Bumper
|2m
|Gd/sft
|H
|11st 11lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|4
|02/02/19
|Leopardstown
|5/10
|Bumper
|2m
|Good
|H
|11st 10lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|14.5
|29/12/18
|Leopardstown
|3/6
|Bumper
|2m
|Good
|H
|11st 11lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|1.77
|18/11/18
|Punchestown
|2/8
|Bumper
|2m 40y
|Good
|11st 7lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|2.62
|21/09/18
|Ballinrobe
|1/9
|Bumper
|2m 107y
|Soft
|11st 7lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|2
Three wins from 7 runs this year. Latest win at Dundalk in February. 14/1, creditable fourth of 18 in handicap at Naas (6f, good) 5 days ago, nearest finish. Not taken lightly.