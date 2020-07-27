To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Monday

Willie Mullins
Timeform provide their three best bets from Galway on Monday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Galway on Monday...

"...suddenly looking a useful filly in the making in running out an impressive six-length winner."

Timeform on Elizabethofaragon

Eglish - 16:40 Galway

Eglish landed a hat-trick of wins in the space of just over a month at the turn of the year and she continued in good heart thereafter, hitting the frame in three of her four subsequent outings, including when fourth at Naas five days ago. In fact, she arguably shaped better than the bare result on that occasion, doing well under the circumstances, not ideally drawn and faring the best of those from the group that raced towards the centre of the track. This step back up to seven furlongs should show her to better effect and she remains one to be positive about.

Three wins from 7 runs this year. Latest win at Dundalk in February. 14/1, creditable fourth of 18 in handicap at Naas (6f, good) 5 days ago, nearest finish. Not taken lightly.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
22/07/20 Naas 4/18 Flat 6f Good 9st 13lbs S. M. Mooney 16.62
13/07/20 Killarney 8/14 Flat 1m 30y Gd/sft 9st 8lbs C. T. Keane 18.08
17/06/20 Limerick 4/12 Flat 6f 150y Good 9st 13lbs S. M. Mooney 20.44
06/03/20 Dundalk 2/11 Flat 7f Slow 9st 10lbs C. T. Keane 1.73
14/02/20 Dundalk 1/13 Flat 6f Slow 9st 6lbs C. T. Keane 3.62
20/01/20 Wolverhampton 1/11 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 7lbs Ben Curtis 2.06
10/01/20 Dundalk 1/14 Flat 7f Slow 8st 4lbs A. C. Persse 8.89
13/12/19 Dundalk 2/14 Flat 7f Slow 8st 5lbs M. A. Gallagher 26
20/11/19 Dundalk 3/12 Flat 6f Slow 8st 4lbs R. P. Cleary 65
23/10/19 Navan 12/12 Flat 5f 164y Soft 8st 4lbs R. P. Cleary 120.47
18/09/19 Naas 4/13 Flat 6f Good 8st 10lbs C. D. Hayes 45.14
29/08/19 Tipperary 8/14 Flat 7f 110y Gd/sft 8st 13lbs R. P. Cleary 269.1
07/08/19 Sligo 11/12 Flat 5f 160y Good 8st 6lbs R. P. Cleary 67.54

Centroid - 18:15 Galway

Centroid shaped as if in need on the run on his belated reappearance at the Curragh last month, and with that under his belt he took a step forward to hit the frame at Leopardstown 11 days ago. He remains unexposed, having had just four races in his career, and his pedigree is an ongoing recommendation - a half-brother to the top class Enable - so he looks more than capable of holding his own at this level.

Won 10f Leopardstown maiden on debut 2 years ago. Stepped up from belated return when fourth of 15 in handicap at Leopardstown (10f, good) 11 days ago. Up in trip. Bold bid expected.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
16/07/20 Leopardstown 4/15 Flat 1m 2f 10y Good 9st 5lbs Oisin James Orr 12.44
28/06/20 Curragh 12/18 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 8lbs A. J. Slattery 17.68
04/09/18 Naas 4/5 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 4lbs Declan McDonogh 1.87
09/08/18 Leopardstown 1/10 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 5lbs Declan McDonogh 1.97

Elizabethofaragon - 19:15 Galway

Elizabethofaragon showed little in a trio of maidens but proved herself to be a different proposition upped in trip on her handicap debut at Leopardstown earlier this month, suddenly looking a useful filly in the making in running out an impressive six-length winner. She then defied a 14 lb hike to make it two wins in as many runs in this code at Down Royal three days ago, and with apprentice jockey Killian Hennessy's 7 lb claim offsetting the penalty she must carry for that win, this looks a good opportunity for her to bring up the hat-trick.

Useful bumper winner before quickly making up into a smart winning 2m hurdler. Usual hood retained for his belated Flat debut and holds leading claims.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
23/02/20 Naas 4/9 Hurdle 1m 7f 170y Soft H 11st 4lbs P. Townend 3.41
02/02/20 Leopardstown 3/7 Hurdle 2m Soft H 11st 10lbs P. Townend 3.89
26/12/19 Leopardstown 1/18 Hurdle 2m Soft H 11st 12lbs P. Townend 3.9
23/11/19 Gowran Park 2/14 Hurdle 2m Heavy H 11st 12lbs P. Townend 3.2
01/05/19 Punchestown 7/10 Bumper 2m 70y Gd/sft H 12st 0lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 8.8
22/04/19 Fairyhouse 2/8 Bumper 2m Gd/sft H 11st 11lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 4
02/02/19 Leopardstown 5/10 Bumper 2m Good H 11st 10lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 14.5
29/12/18 Leopardstown 3/6 Bumper 2m Good H 11st 11lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 1.77
18/11/18 Punchestown 2/8 Bumper 2m 40y Good 11st 7lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 2.62
21/09/18 Ballinrobe 1/9 Bumper 2m 107y Soft 11st 7lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 2

Check out Kevin Blake's course guide to Galway

And for more tips and insight on Galway, as well as Glorious Goodwood, check out this special edition of the Racing...Only Bettor podcast

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Eglish - 16:40 Galway
Centroid - 18:15 Galway
Elizabethofaragon - 19:15 Galway

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Gal 27th Jul (7f Hcap)

Monday 27 July, 4.40pm

Gal 27th Jul (1m4f Hcap)

Monday 27 July, 6.15pm

Gal 27th Jul (1m4f Hcap)

Monday 27 July, 7.15pm

