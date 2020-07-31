Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Galway on Friday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

It's day five of the Galway Festival
Timeform identify three bets at Galway on Friday...

"...is the type to improve significantly for that initial experience so expect to see a much better display now..."

Timeform on Ming Dynasty

Canardier - 18:15 Galway

Canardier may well have made the frame but for a late fall in the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in March, not far behind in sixth when departing at the last, and on this just his second start for Willie Mullins, is selected to make a winning reappearance with these big-field handicaps suiting his strong-travelling style. Plinth has made a solid start to life with Enda Bolger, while Sweet Home Chicago arrives on the up.

Ming Dynasty - 18:45 Galway

This looks an open race of its type, and with that in mind it could be worth chancing Ming Dynasty, who shaped much better than the bare result on chasing debut at Tipperary last time. He was ridden patiently (hampered at the first, too), still having plenty to do leaving the back straight, and was keeping on nicely and may have still been placed before being hampered again at the last fence. Ming Dynasty is the type to improve significantly for that initial experience so expect to see a much better display now.

The Storyteller - 19:15 Galway

Most of these ran in the Galway Plate on Wednesday but The Storyteller barely had a race having been pulled up early after some sloppy jumps. He's the clear pick on these terms and can quickly bounce back. His stablemate Mengli Khan is one of the few who didn't run here 2 days ago and rates the obvious threat having ended his losing run in a minor event over hurdles three weeks ago.

